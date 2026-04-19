Olympic City Elite

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Olympic City Elite

About this shop

Olympic City Elite's Swag Shop

T-shirt | Full Logo Design Red item
T-shirt | Full Logo Design Red
$25

Gildan G640 Softstyle T-Shirt.100% preshrunk ringspun cotton.

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T-shirt | Full Logo Design Navy Blue item
T-shirt | Full Logo Design Navy Blue
$25

Gildan G640 Softstyle T-Shirt.100% preshrunk ringspun cotton.

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T-shirt | OCE Design White item
T-shirt | OCE Design White
$25

Gildan G640 Softstyle T-Shirt.100% preshrunk ringspun cotton.

0
T-shirt | OCE Design Navy Blue item
T-shirt | OCE Design Navy Blue
$25

Gildan G640 Softstyle T-Shirt.100% preshrunk ringspun cotton.

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T-shirt | Bball Design Black item
T-shirt | Bball Design Black
$25

Gildan G640 Softstyle T-Shirt.100% preshrunk ringspun cotton.

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Hoodie | Partial Logo Navy Blue item
Hoodie | Partial Logo Navy Blue
$45

Gildan G185 Unisex Heavy Blend™ 50/50 Hoodie - 8 oz.

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Hoodie | Ball Design Red item
Hoodie | Ball Design Red item
Hoodie | Ball Design Red
$45

Gildan G185 Unisex Heavy Blend™ 50/50 Hoodie - 8 oz.

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Hat | Partial Logo Design Gray item
Hat | Partial Logo Design Gray
$20
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Hat | Full Logo Design Navy Blue item
Hat | Full Logo Design Navy Blue
$20
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Hat | OCE Design - Grey/Red item
Hat | OCE Design - Grey/Red
$20

SIZES: S/M - Ideal for ages 5 years to small adults.

M/L - Ideal for larger-size requirements.

Richardson Pro Twill Snapback Cap, Made of 60/40 Cotton/polyester


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Hat | OCE Design - Blue/White item
Hat | OCE Design - Blue/White
$20

SIZES: S/M ONLY- Ideal for ages 5 years to small adults. No M/L size at this time.

Richardson Pro Twill Snapback Cap, Made of 60/40 Cotton/polyester


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Socks | White/Blue | SIZE L item
Socks | White/Blue | SIZE L item
Socks | White/Blue | SIZE L
$18

**Socks are limited. Crew Length

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Socks | White/Blue | SIZE M item
Socks | White/Blue | SIZE M item
Socks | White/Blue | SIZE M
$18

**Socks are limited.

Crew Length

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Socks | White/Blue | SIZE S item
Socks | White/Blue | SIZE S item
Socks | White/Blue | SIZE S
$18

**Socks are limited.

Crew Length

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Socks | White/Blue | SIZE XS item
Socks | White/Blue | SIZE XS item
Socks | White/Blue | SIZE XS
$18

**Socks are limited.

Crew Length

0
Socks | Red/White | SIZE L item
Socks | Red/White | SIZE L item
Socks | Red/White | SIZE L
$18

**Socks are limited.

Crew Length

0
Socks | Red/White | SIZE M item
Socks | Red/White | SIZE M item
Socks | Red/White | SIZE M
$18

**Socks are limited.

Crew Length

0
Socks | Red/White | SIZE S item
Socks | Red/White | SIZE S item
Socks | Red/White | SIZE S
$18

**Socks are limited.

Crew Length

0
Socks | Red/White | SIZE XS item
Socks | Red/White | SIZE XS item
Socks | Red/White | SIZE XS
$18

**Socks are limited.

Crew Length

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Socks | White/Red | SIZE XL item
Socks | White/Red | SIZE XL item
Socks | White/Red | SIZE XL
$18

**Socks are limited.

Crew Length

0

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