OMA Keralam Fest Food

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Ghee roast is a popular South Indian crepe made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils. It is cooked and generously smeared with rich, aromatic clarified butter (ghee), which gives it a golden color, ultra-crispy texture, and a distinct flavor , served with coconut chutney and sambar
A chicken dosa is a savory, protein-packed South Indian dish that features a crispy, fermented rice-and-lentil crepe wrapped around a spicy, flavorful chicken filling. It is made with spiced minced chicken (keema), and served with coconut chutney and sambar
Egg dosa (also known as Muttai Dosa or Mutta Dosa) is a popular South Indian dish where a classic fermented rice and lentil dosa is topped with a freshly cracked egg. It is a quick, high-protein street food that is] seasoned with black pepper, onions, and chili spices. served with coconut chutney and sambar
Thattu Dosa is a beloved street food originating from Kerala, India. It gets its name from thattukada (palm-sized, roadside food stalls). Unlike traditional crispy dosas, thattu dosas are small, thick, and feathery soft. They are typically served in a "set" of 2 and paired with spicy red and white coconut chutneys, sambar,
Masala dosa is a popular South Indian dish featuring a thin, crispy crepe (dosa) made from a fermented rice and lentil batter, filled with a spiced potato mixture (masala) and served with chutneys and sambar. The dosa is cooked on a hot griddle (tawa) until golden and crisp, then filled with the savory potato filling, folded, and served hot.
A Kerala-style omelette (or Mutta Porichathu) is a flavorful, spiced egg dish infused with traditional South Indian aromatics like shallots, fresh curry leaves, and green chilies, typically fried in coconut oil
Appam and Chicken Stew is a classic Kerala breakfast, featuring soft-centered, crispy-edged fermented rice pancakes (Appam) paired with a creamy, mildly spiced coconut milk chicken curry. Key components include fresh coconut milk (thin and thick), whole spices (cinnamon, cardamom, cloves), ginger, green chilies, and curry leaves, yielding a fragrant, comforting dish
Appam (a traditional Kerala rice pancake with a crispy edge and soft, spongy center) and Vegetable Stew is a classic, comforting South Indian breakfast. The aromatic, mildly spiced coconut milk gravy perfectly complements the slightly sweet, fermented flavors of the appam
Sulaimani tea (or Sulaimani chai) is a spiced, milkless black tea Brewed to a golden color, it is typically infused with whole spices like cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, lightly sweetened, and finished with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
Chukku Kappi, or dry ginger coffee, is a traditional South Indian herbal drink made from dry ginger, black pepper, cumin, and other spices, often sweetened with palm jaggery
Semiya Payasam is a classic Indian vermicelli pudding made by simmering roasted wheat vermicelli in milk, sweetened with sugar, and flavored with cardamom, ghee-roasted and raisins
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