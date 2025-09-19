Omaha Christian Academy's Silent Fall Auction

Starting bid
Enjoy a free pass for a homework assignment in grades K-5th. Prior teacher approval required.
Ever dreamed of pulling the fire alarm? Nows your chance! We're auctioning off the opportunity for one lucky student to kick off the fire drill in the building.
Earn an ice-cream sundae party for an elementary class of your choice.
Pass the stress of trying to find a parking spot at the Christmas concert. 1 prime parking spot at the Elementary School (PK-5th) Christmas concert.
Pass the stress of trying to find a parking spot at the Christmas concert. 1 prime parking spot at the Middle School (6th-8th grade) Christmas concert.
Pass the stress of trying to find a parking spot at the Spring concert. 1 prime parking spot at the Elementary School (PK-5th) Christmas concert.
Pass the stress of trying to find a parking spot at the Middle School Spring concert. 1 prime parking spot at the (6th-8th grade) Spring concert.
Enjoy two special seats in a prime location at the Elementary Christmas concert.
Enjoy two special seats in a prime location at the Middle School (6th-8th) Christmas concert
Enjoy two special seats in a prime location at the Elementary Spring concert
Enjoy two special seats in a prime location at the Middle School (6th-8th grade) Spring concert
Pizza party for an Elementary class on day of choice
Pizza party for a Middle School class on day of choice
Have a morning of experiencing what it's like to be the principal at OCA. Enjoy a special lunch with Mr.Shanks.
This pass is valid for 1 (2 hour) late start day of your choice. The office must be notified prior to use.
Movie and popcorn day for an elementary class. Movie to be decided by teacher and winning student.
Enjoy donuts & juice for a middle school (6th-8th) homeroom class
Enjoy pajama day for the class!
25 min extra recess for the class of your choice, while the teacher gets an extra break!
30 min extra recess for the class of your choice, while the teacher gets an extra break!
Skip academic lab and enjoy your favorite treat drink/coffee with a friend provided by Mrs. McCoy
Tired of waiting in the after school pick-up line? This is for you!
There will be a designated spot for you to drive-up everyday. Starts 2nd semester until end of year.
Need a space to host your child's birthday party? Rent out OCA's gym for 2 hours. Spring dates available.
A former OCA Science teacher (Mrs. Henkenius) will coordinate a 45-60 min hands on Lab/Science Experiment with any class PK-8th grade. The experiment will be adjusted according to grade level.
