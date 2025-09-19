Sales closed

Omaha Christian Academy's Silent Fall Auction

Elementary Homework Pass item
Elementary Homework Pass
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a free pass for a homework assignment in grades K-5th. Prior teacher approval required.

Set- off the Fire Alarm item
Set- off the Fire Alarm
$50

Starting bid

Ever dreamed of pulling the fire alarm? Nows your chance! We're auctioning off the opportunity for one lucky student to kick off the fire drill in the building.

Elementary Class Ice-cream Party item
Elementary Class Ice-cream Party
$50

Starting bid

Earn an ice-cream sundae party for an elementary class of your choice.

PK-5th Grade Christmas Concert VIP Parking Spot #1 item
PK-5th Grade Christmas Concert VIP Parking Spot #1
$50

Starting bid

Pass the stress of trying to find a parking spot at the Christmas concert. 1 prime parking spot at the Elementary School (PK-5th) Christmas concert.

PK-5th Grade Christmas Concert VIP Parking Spot #2 item
PK-5th Grade Christmas Concert VIP Parking Spot #2
$50

Starting bid

Pass the stress of trying to find a parking spot at the Christmas concert. 1 prime parking spot at the Elementary School (PK-5th grade) Christmas concert.

Middle School (6-8th) Christmas Concert VIP Parking Spot #1 item
Middle School (6-8th) Christmas Concert VIP Parking Spot #1
$50

Starting bid

Pass the stress of trying to find a parking spot at the Christmas concert. 1 prime parking spot at the Middle School (6th-8th grade) Christmas concert.

Middle School (6-8th) Christmas Concert VIP Parking Spot #2 item
Middle School (6-8th) Christmas Concert VIP Parking Spot #2
$50

Starting bid

Pass the stress of trying to find a parking spot at the Christmas concert. 1 prime parking spot at the Middle School (6th-8th grade) Christmas concert.

PK-5th Grade Spring Concert VIP Parking Spot #1 item
PK-5th Grade Spring Concert VIP Parking Spot #1
$50

Starting bid

Pass the stress of trying to find a parking spot at the Spring concert. 1 prime parking spot at the Elementary School (PK-5th) Christmas concert.

PK-5th Grade Spring Concert VIP Parking Spot #2 item
PK-5th Grade Spring Concert VIP Parking Spot #2
$50

Starting bid

Pass the stress of trying to find a parking spot at the Spring concert. 1 prime parking spot at the Elementary (PK-5th) School Spring concert.

Middle School Spring Concert VIP Parking Spot #1 item
Middle School Spring Concert VIP Parking Spot #1
$50

Starting bid

Pass the stress of trying to find a parking spot at the Middle School Spring concert. 1 prime parking spot at the (6th-8th grade) Spring concert.

Middle School Spring Concert VIP Parking Spot #2 item
Middle School Spring Concert VIP Parking Spot #2
$50

Starting bid

Pass the stress of trying to find a parking spot at the Spring concert. 1 prime parking spot at the (6th-8th grade) Spring concert.

2 VIP seats at the Elementary Christmas Concert #1 item
2 VIP seats at the Elementary Christmas Concert #1
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy two special seats in a prime location at the Elementary Christmas concert.

2 VIP seats at the Elementary Christmas Concert #2 item
2 VIP seats at the Elementary Christmas Concert #2
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy two special seats in a prime location at the Elementary Christmas concert

2 VIP seats at the Elementary Christmas Concert #3 item
2 VIP seats at the Elementary Christmas Concert #3
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy two special seats in a prime location at the Elementary Christmas concert

2 VIP seats at the Middle School Christmas Concert #1 item
2 VIP seats at the Middle School Christmas Concert #1
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy two special seats in a prime location at the Middle School (6th-8th) Christmas concert

2 VIP seats at the Middle School Christmas Concert #2 item
2 VIP seats at the Middle School Christmas Concert #2
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy two special seats in a prime location at the Middle School (6th-8th) Christmas concert

2 VIP seats at the Elementary Spring Concert #1 item
2 VIP seats at the Elementary Spring Concert #1
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy two special seats in a prime location at the Elementary Spring concert

2 VIP seats at the Elementary Spring Concert #2 item
2 VIP seats at the Elementary Spring Concert #2
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy two special seats in a prime location at the Elementary Spring concert

2 VIP seats at the Elementary Spring Concert #3 item
2 VIP seats at the Elementary Spring Concert #3
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy two special seats in a prime location at the Elementary Spring concert

2 VIP seats at the Middle School Spring Concert #1 item
2 VIP seats at the Middle School Spring Concert #1
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy two special seats in a prime location at the Middle School (6th-8th grade) Spring concert

2 VIP seats at the Middle School Spring Concert #2 item
2 VIP seats at the Middle School Spring Concert #2
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy two special seats in a prime location at the Middle School (6th-8th grade) Spring concert

Elementary Class Pizza Party item
Elementary Class Pizza Party
$100

Starting bid

Pizza party for an Elementary class on day of choice

Middle School Home Room Class Pizza Party item
Middle School Home Room Class Pizza Party
$100

Starting bid

Pizza party for a Middle School class on day of choice

Principal for a Day item
Principal for a Day
$85

Starting bid

Have a morning of experiencing what it's like to be the principal at OCA. Enjoy a special lunch with Mr.Shanks.

Middle School 2-hour Late Start item
Middle School 2-hour Late Start
$40

Starting bid

This pass is valid for 1 (2 hour) late start day of your choice. The office must be notified prior to use.

Elementary Class Movie & Popcorn Party item
Elementary Class Movie & Popcorn Party
$55

Starting bid

Movie and popcorn day for an elementary class. Movie to be decided by teacher and winning student.

Middle School Donuts & Juice item
Middle School Donuts & Juice
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy donuts & juice for a middle school (6th-8th) homeroom class

Class Pajama Day item
Class Pajama Day
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy pajama day for the class!

PK-2 Grade Extra Recess item
PK-2 Grade Extra Recess
$30

Starting bid

25 min extra recess for the class of your choice, while the teacher gets an extra break!

3rd-5th Grade Extra Recess item
3rd-5th Grade Extra Recess
$30

Starting bid

30 min extra recess for the class of your choice, while the teacher gets an extra break!

Skip Academic Lab & Enjoy Favorite Drink/Coffee item
Skip Academic Lab & Enjoy Favorite Drink/Coffee
$40

Starting bid

Skip academic lab and enjoy your favorite treat drink/coffee with a friend provided by Mrs. McCoy

Skip the Elementary School Pick-up Line item
Skip the Elementary School Pick-up Line
$95

Starting bid

Tired of waiting in the after school pick-up line? This is for you!

There will be a designated spot for you to drive-up everyday. Starts 2nd semester until end of year.

OCA Gym Rental for 2 hours item
OCA Gym Rental for 2 hours
$100

Starting bid

Need a space to host your child's birthday party? Rent out OCA's gym for 2 hours. Spring dates available.

Hands on Science Lab Experiment for a Class item
Hands on Science Lab Experiment for a Class
$75

Starting bid

A former OCA Science teacher (Mrs. Henkenius) will coordinate a 45-60 min hands on Lab/Science Experiment with any class PK-8th grade. The experiment will be adjusted according to grade level.

