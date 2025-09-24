Class of 2000: 25th Reunion Weekend

Grants VIP entry to ALL Reunion Events including the Tailgate Afterparty and Sunday Brunch reserved seating.

Thursday, Oct 2nd at 6:00-9:00pm

Welcome Back Game Night at Fowling Warehouse:





Friday, Oct 3rd at 5:30-7:00pm

Tailgate at Legends Patio Bar and Grill





Friday, Oct 3rd at 6:00-10:00pm





Glow Up at The Union

Game Night Afterparty at the UNION for Contemporary Art.





Saturday, Oct 4th at 10:00am

Tour at North High School: 4410 N 36th St, Omaha, NE 68111





Saturday, Oct 4th at 6:00-10:00pm

Vikings Raise the Roof at Blatt Beer & Table





Sunday, Oct 5th at 11:00am

Farewell Brunch