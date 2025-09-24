Omaha North High School

Omaha North High School

Class of 2000: 25th Reunion Weekend

Thursday - Game Night Adults Age 13+
$15

Grants entry to Thursday Game Night event ONLY. Includes food. Cash bar. Fowling activity is additional cost.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Thursday - Game Night Kids Ticket (Age 5-12)
$5

Grants entry to Thursday Game Night event ONLY. Includes food. Cash bar. Fowling activity is additional cost.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Thursday - Game Night Kids Under 5
Free

Grants entry to Thursday Game Night event ONLY. Includes food. Cash bar. Fowling activity is additional cost.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Friday - Tailgate at Legends
$15

Grants entry to Friday Tailgate event ONLY. Includes food. Cash bar.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Friday Tailgate + Saturday Rooftop
$75

Grants entry to Friday Tailgate AND Saturday Tour AND Rooftop events.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Saturday School Tour + Breakfast
$10

Saturday School Tour + Breakfast Afterwards. Saturday, Oct 4th at 10:00am

Tour at North High School: MEET AT FLAGPOLE

Saturday Rooftop ONLY
$50

Saturday Rooftop ONLY! Saturday, Oct 4th at 6:00-10:00pm

Vikings Raise the Roof at Blatt Beer & Table

Food included, Cash Bar

Viking VIP Ticket for ALL Events
$200

Grants VIP entry to ALL Reunion Events including the Tailgate Afterparty and Sunday Brunch reserved seating.

Thursday, Oct 2nd at 6:00-9:00pm

Welcome Back Game Night at Fowling Warehouse:


Friday, Oct 3rd at 5:30-7:00pm

Tailgate at Legends Patio Bar and Grill


Friday, Oct 3rd at 6:00-10:00pm


Glow Up at The Union

Game Night Afterparty at the UNION for Contemporary Art.


Saturday, Oct 4th at 10:00am

Tour at North High School: 4410 N 36th St, Omaha, NE 68111


Saturday, Oct 4th at 6:00-10:00pm

Vikings Raise the Roof at Blatt Beer & Table


Sunday, Oct 5th at 11:00am

Farewell Brunch

SPONSORSHIP
$500

Sponsorship for the Reunion Weekend. THANK YOU!

Add a donation for Omaha North High School

$

