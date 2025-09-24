Class of 2000: 25th Reunion Weekend

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to Thursday Game Night event ONLY. Includes food. Cash bar. Fowling activity is additional cost.
Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Grants entry to Thursday Game Night event ONLY. Includes food. Cash bar. Fowling activity is additional cost.
Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Grants entry to Thursday Game Night event ONLY. Includes food. Cash bar. Fowling activity is additional cost.
Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Grants entry to Friday Tailgate event ONLY. Includes food. Cash bar.
Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Grants entry to Friday Tailgate AND Saturday Tour AND Rooftop events.
Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Saturday School Tour + Breakfast Afterwards. Saturday, Oct 4th at 10:00am
Tour at North High School: MEET AT FLAGPOLE
Saturday Rooftop ONLY! Saturday, Oct 4th at 6:00-10:00pm
Vikings Raise the Roof at Blatt Beer & Table
Food included, Cash Bar
Grants VIP entry to ALL Reunion Events including the Tailgate Afterparty and Sunday Brunch reserved seating.
Thursday, Oct 2nd at 6:00-9:00pm
Welcome Back Game Night at Fowling Warehouse:
Friday, Oct 3rd at 5:30-7:00pm
Tailgate at Legends Patio Bar and Grill
Friday, Oct 3rd at 6:00-10:00pm
Glow Up at The Union
Game Night Afterparty at the UNION for Contemporary Art.
Saturday, Oct 4th at 10:00am
Tour at North High School: 4410 N 36th St, Omaha, NE 68111
Saturday, Oct 4th at 6:00-10:00pm
Vikings Raise the Roof at Blatt Beer & Table
Sunday, Oct 5th at 11:00am
Farewell Brunch
Sponsorship for the Reunion Weekend. THANK YOU!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!