Omega Horse Rescue And Rehabilitation Center Inc

Omega Horse Rescue And Rehabilitation Center Inc's Silent Auction

Pick up between Airville PA and Baltimore MD or contact us for other arrangements. Nancy 410-627-2440

Horse Painted Picture item
$25

Starting bid

Painted by one of our very own rescue minis! Priceless addition to your collection!



Fly Boots item
$5

Starting bid

Great gift for your horse! The flies were terrible this year!

Longines - Winning cooler from Olympic medalist McLain Ward item
Longines - Winning cooler from Olympic medalist McLain Ward
$100

Starting bid

McLain Ward, a five-time Olympic medalist, has generously donated his winning coolers from national and international show-jumping competitions.

Saddle Pad item
Saddle Pad
$10

Starting bid

SmartPak English saddle pad.

Quarter Sheet item
Quarter Sheet
$15

Starting bid

Waterproof, breathable quarter sheet from Schneider's Saddlery. Size 54.

Western headstall item
Western headstall
$10

Starting bid

Philadelphia Orchestra item
Philadelphia Orchestra
$20

Starting bid

2 tickets to eligible Marian Anderson Hall concerts for the 2025-2026 Season!

Custom Head Portrait of One Animal item
Custom Head Portrait of One Animal
$50

Starting bid

Certificate good for one 8x10 head portrait of one animal by Elfish Art. Valued at $200!

Portrait Session & One Night in Luxury Hotel item
Portrait Session & One Night in Luxury Hotel
$300

Starting bid

Be photographed by world renowned Bradford Rowley in either his New York or Miami location. Package includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry plus a one night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or at the East Miami.

Brooke Wright x Lisi Lerch Bracelt item
Brooke Wright x Lisi Lerch Bracelt
$20

Starting bid

Brooke Wright x Lisi Lerch Bracelet 

PERFECT COWBOY BOOT GAMEDAY Collection. 

The Georgia chunky beaded statement bracelets from Lisi Lerch will make your everyday outfits pop. Valued at $144!

  • Glass, Brass , and Resin beaded bracelets.
  • 3" in Diameter
  • 6" in circumference


Handmade Greeting cards - set of 10 item
Handmade Greeting cards - set of 10
$5

Starting bid

A set of 10 horse-themed greeting cards.

Equine Nutrition Consultation item
Equine Nutrition Consultation
$20

Starting bid

Voucher for a virtual equine nutrition consultation from HSF Equine Nutrition, with a gift bag.

Show Sheet from The Clothes Horse item
Show Sheet from The Clothes Horse
$75

Starting bid

Show Sheet from The Clothes Horse

Dunkin Gift Card ($10) item
Dunkin Gift Card ($10)
$2

Starting bid

Breyer Horse of "Tight Lines", signed by his rider item
Breyer Horse of "Tight Lines", signed by his rider
$10

Starting bid

This Breyer model of Tight Lines is signed by his rider, Erin Jarboe.

$100 Gift Certificate to The Mill item
$100 Gift Certificate to The Mill
$20

Starting bid

Empire - Winning Cooler from Olympic Medalist McLain Ward item
Empire - Winning Cooler from Olympic Medalist McLain Ward
$100

Starting bid

McLain Ward, a five-time Olympic medalist, has generously donated his winning coolers from national and international show-jumping competitions.

Jumping Horse - Oil Painting - 12 x 16 item
Jumping Horse - Oil Painting - 12 x 16
$40

Starting bid

Oil painting donated by the artist. Valued at $300.

Omega Logo Trivets -set of 2 item
Omega Logo Trivets -set of 2
$15

Starting bid

$65 Amazon Gift Card item
$65 Amazon Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

USET - Winning cooler from Olympic medalist McLain Ward item
USET - Winning cooler from Olympic medalist McLain Ward
$100

Starting bid

McLain Ward, a five-time Olympic medalist, has generously donated his winning coolers from national and international show-jumping competitions.

Framed Painting (39x33) item
Framed Painting (39x33)
$150

Starting bid

Framed and matted-frame measures 39x33.

*WE CANNOT SHIP THIS ITEM DUE TO COSTS, BUT CAN ARRANGE TO MEET THE WINNING BIDDER BETWEEN AIRVILLE, PA AND BALTIMORE, MD.

Andre Dluhos - Horse Painting - Oil on Canvas (9x12) item
Andre Dluhos - Horse Painting - Oil on Canvas (9x12)
$40

Starting bid

Andre Dluhos artwork

Alltech - Winning Cooler From Olympic Medalist McLain Ward item
Alltech - Winning Cooler From Olympic Medalist McLain Ward
$100

Starting bid

McLain Ward, a five-time Olympic medalist, has generously donated his winning coolers from national and international show-jumping competitions.

Covered Bridge - Oil Painting (16x20) item
Covered Bridge - Oil Painting (16x20)
$50

Starting bid

Oil painting donated by the artist, Pat Olds. Valued at $450.

Pastel of Horse and Dog (21x27) item
Pastel of Horse and Dog (21x27)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by the artist, Pat Olds. Valued at $500.

Blue/white - Oil Painting of Jumping Horse (18x24) item
Blue/white - Oil Painting of Jumping Horse (18x24)
$50

Starting bid

Oil painting donated by the artist, Pat Olds. Valued at $500.

Pastel of Carousel Horse (22x25) item
Pastel of Carousel Horse (22x25)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by the artist, Pat Olds. Valued at $450.

Scrim Sheet from The Clothes Horse (size 80) item
Scrim Sheet from The Clothes Horse (size 80)
$75

Starting bid

Large Antique Pond Sailboat Model item
Large Antique Pond Sailboat Model
$50

Starting bid

48 inches high, 39 inches wide. New sails were handcrafted a few years ago. Comes with display stand.

*Item is located in Ligonier, PA, close to exit 91 (Donegal) of the PA turnpike.

Buyer must pick up there, or arrange and pay for shipping.

Vintage Reproduction Child's Carousel Horse item
Vintage Reproduction Child's Carousel Horse
$100

Starting bid

Made of wood. 35 inches high, including pole, and 30 inches long.

*Item is located in Ligonier, PA, close to exit 91 (Donegal) of the PA turnpike.

Buyer must pick up there, or arrange and pay for shipping.

Think Again - Wild Horse Photography - Framed item
Think Again - Wild Horse Photography - Framed
$20

Starting bid

"THINK AGAIN"

Onaqui Wild Horse Utah

The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.

In the Wild - Wild Horse Photography - Framed item
In the Wild - Wild Horse Photography - Framed
$20

Starting bid

"IN THE WILD"

Onaqui Wild Horse Utah

The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25. The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.

Zoomies - Wild Horse Photography - Framed item
Zoomies - Wild Horse Photography - Framed
$20

Starting bid

"ZOOMIES"

Onaqui Wild Foal Utah

The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25. The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.

Onaqui Morning - Wild Horse Photography - Framed item
Onaqui Morning - Wild Horse Photography - Framed
$20

Starting bid

"ONAQUI MORNING"

Onaqui Wild Horse Utah

The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25. The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.

Follow Me - Wild Horse Photography - Framed item
Follow Me - Wild Horse Photography - Framed
$20

Starting bid

"FOLLOW ME"

Onaqui Wild Horse Utah

The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25. The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.

In the Dunes - Wild Horse Photography - Framed item
In the Dunes - Wild Horse Photography - Framed
$20

Starting bid

"IN THE DUNES"

Wild Horse Assateague Island

The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.

Assateague Evening - Wild Horse Photography - Framed item
Assateague Evening - Wild Horse Photography - Framed
$20

Starting bid

"ASSATEAGUE EVENING"

Wild horses Assateague Island

The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.

To the Water Hole - Wild Horse Photography - Framed item
To the Water Hole - Wild Horse Photography - Framed
$20

Starting bid

"TO THE WATER HOLE"

Onaqui Wild Horse Utah

The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.

Watch It - Wild Horse Photography - Framed item
Watch It - Wild Horse Photography - Framed
$20

Starting bid

"WATCH IT "

Onaqui Wild Horse Utah

The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.

Alberta Morning - Wild Horse Photography - Framed item
Alberta Morning - Wild Horse Photography - Framed
$20

Starting bid

"ALBERTA MORNING"

Wild horse Alberta Canada

The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.

Brown - Scratch n All Animal Scratcher item
Brown - Scratch n All Animal Scratcher
$10

Starting bid

Itch relief for animals. Grooming pads that mount on posts, walls and more!

2 Brown

Black - Scratch n All - Itch Relief for Animals item
Black - Scratch n All - Itch Relief for Animals
$10

Starting bid

Itch relief for animals. Grooming pads that mount on posts, walls and more!

2 Black

Green - Scratch N All - Itch Relief for all Animals item
Green - Scratch N All - Itch Relief for all Animals
$10

Starting bid

Itch relief for animals. Grooming pads that mount on posts, walls and more!

2 Hunter Green

"The Great Escape" item
"The Great Escape"
$30

Starting bid

11x13 Framed watercolor

