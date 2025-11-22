Omega Horse Rescue And Rehabilitation Center Inc's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Pick up between Airville PA and Baltimore MD or contact us for other arrangements. Nancy 410-627-2440
Painted by one of our very own rescue minis! Priceless addition to your collection!
Great gift for your horse! The flies were terrible this year!
McLain Ward, a five-time Olympic medalist, has generously donated his winning coolers from national and international show-jumping competitions.
SmartPak English saddle pad.
Waterproof, breathable quarter sheet from Schneider's Saddlery. Size 54.
2 tickets to eligible Marian Anderson Hall concerts for the 2025-2026 Season!
Certificate good for one 8x10 head portrait of one animal by Elfish Art. Valued at $200!
Be photographed by world renowned Bradford Rowley in either his New York or Miami location. Package includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry plus a one night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or at the East Miami.
Brooke Wright x Lisi Lerch Bracelet
PERFECT COWBOY BOOT GAMEDAY Collection.
The Georgia chunky beaded statement bracelets from Lisi Lerch will make your everyday outfits pop. Valued at $144!
A set of 10 horse-themed greeting cards.
Voucher for a virtual equine nutrition consultation from HSF Equine Nutrition, with a gift bag.
Show Sheet from The Clothes Horse
This Breyer model of Tight Lines is signed by his rider, Erin Jarboe.
Oil painting donated by the artist. Valued at $300.
Framed and matted-frame measures 39x33.
*WE CANNOT SHIP THIS ITEM DUE TO COSTS, BUT CAN ARRANGE TO MEET THE WINNING BIDDER BETWEEN AIRVILLE, PA AND BALTIMORE, MD.
Andre Dluhos artwork
Oil painting donated by the artist, Pat Olds. Valued at $450.
Donated by the artist, Pat Olds. Valued at $500.
Oil painting donated by the artist, Pat Olds. Valued at $500.
Donated by the artist, Pat Olds. Valued at $450.
48 inches high, 39 inches wide. New sails were handcrafted a few years ago. Comes with display stand.
*Item is located in Ligonier, PA, close to exit 91 (Donegal) of the PA turnpike.
Buyer must pick up there, or arrange and pay for shipping.
Made of wood. 35 inches high, including pole, and 30 inches long.
*Item is located in Ligonier, PA, close to exit 91 (Donegal) of the PA turnpike.
Buyer must pick up there, or arrange and pay for shipping.
"THINK AGAIN"
Onaqui Wild Horse Utah
The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.
"IN THE WILD"
Onaqui Wild Horse Utah
The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.
"ZOOMIES"
Onaqui Wild Foal Utah
The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.
"ONAQUI MORNING"
Onaqui Wild Horse Utah
The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.
"FOLLOW ME"
Onaqui Wild Horse Utah
The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.
"IN THE DUNES"
Wild Horse Assateague Island
The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.
"ASSATEAGUE EVENING"
Wild horses Assateague Island
The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.
"TO THE WATER HOLE"
Onaqui Wild Horse Utah
The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.
"WATCH IT "
Onaqui Wild Horse Utah
The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.
"ALBERTA MORNING"
Wild horse Alberta Canada
The frame is 9.5 x 12 with the image matted to 5.24 x 7.25.
Itch relief for animals. Grooming pads that mount on posts, walls and more!
2 Brown
Itch relief for animals. Grooming pads that mount on posts, walls and more!
2 Black
Itch relief for animals. Grooming pads that mount on posts, walls and more!
2 Hunter Green
11x13 Framed watercolor
