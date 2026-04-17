Omega Horse Rescue's Spring Saddle Auction

"The Freeform AP saddle is designed for riders who want to ride in hunt-seat and enjoy the versatility of being able to jump with total comfort and shoulder freedom for your horse The seat is a masterpiece - a true English feel with a narrow twist, and because of its treeless design, it takes the "close contact" feel under your leg to a whole new level!





The saddle has a lovely mono flap. Flap length from center of seat to bottom of flap 18".





Cutback 17.5" seat"





29" stirrup leathers included (https://treelesssaddle.com/collections/freeform-accessories/products/freeform-easyfit-leathers"





This saddle was generously donated by Saddle Up Treeless Saddles. For more information on fit, treeless saddle pads (a treeless saddle pad must be used with this saddle), and Saddle Up Treeless Saddles in general, please visit: https://treelesssaddle.com/





*Please note that this saddle must be either picked up in Airville, PA, or shipped at the winning bidder's expense.