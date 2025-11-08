Omega Lambda Lambda Dues payment plan

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
This is for the FY 2027 Life Member Dues. The total dues cost is $170. You will pay $17 per month for 10 months.
Renews monthly
This is for the FY 2027 Non - Life Member Dues. The total dues cost is $290. You will pay $29 per month for 10 months.
Renews yearly on: April 14
This is for the Brothers that need to make 2 separate payments for the current fiscal year. The payment plan will include the $10 late fee that IHQ and the District charges. You can change the 2nd payment date, but we need it by April.
Renews yearly on: April 14
This is for the Brothers that need to make 3 separate payments for the current fiscal year. The payment plan will include the $10 late fee that IHQ and the District charges. You can change the final payment date, but we need it by April.
No expiration
This option is only for Brothers that have a payment approved by the R&R Chairman.
