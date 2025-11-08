Omega Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

Offered by

Omega Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

About the memberships

Omega Lambda Lambda Dues payment plan

Life Membership Dues Payment Plan
$17

Renews monthly

This is for the FY 2027 Life Member Dues. The total dues cost is $170. You will pay $17 per month for 10 months.

Non - Life Member Dues Payment Plan
$29

Renews monthly

This is for the FY 2027 Non - Life Member Dues. The total dues cost is $290. You will pay $29 per month for 10 months.

Current Year Partial Payment Plan 2 payments
$150

Renews yearly on: April 14

This is for the Brothers that need to make 2 separate payments for the current fiscal year. The payment plan will include the $10 late fee that IHQ and the District charges. You can change the 2nd payment date, but we need it by April.

Current Year Partial Payment Plan 3 payments
$100

Renews yearly on: April 14

This is for the Brothers that need to make 3 separate payments for the current fiscal year. The payment plan will include the $10 late fee that IHQ and the District charges. You can change the final payment date, but we need it by April.

Current Year Payment Plan Approved by R&R Chairman
Pay what you can

No expiration

This option is only for Brothers that have a payment approved by the R&R Chairman.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!