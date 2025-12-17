Omega Lamplighters of West Central MS

Bridges 2 Somewhere

OLLWCM - New Member Induction Fee
Valid until March 6, 2027

This one-time $300 induction fee covers essential steps for new participants joining the Omega Lamplighters program, including:

  • Orientation and onboarding
  • Program materials and supplies
  • Mentoring support for the upcoming year
  • Access to group activities, workshops, and curriculum

This fee ensures that your youth officially becomes a program member and can participate fully in all Lamplighter events.

Financial assistance is available—no youth will be excluded due to inability to pay.

2025-26 OLLWCM - Annual Youth Membership
Renews yearly on: February 15

The annual Omega Lamplighters Youth Membership supports mentoring, leadership development, community service projects, educational workshops, program materials, and administrative costs.

This fee helps ensure quality programming throughout the year. Payment assistance or scholarships may be available upon request. No youth will be denied participation due to financial hardship.

Community Donation
No expiration

Add a donation for Bridges 2 Somewhere

