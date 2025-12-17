Omega Lamplighters of West Central MS

This one-time $300 induction fee covers essential steps for new participants joining the Omega Lamplighters program, including:

Orientation and onboarding

Program materials and supplies

Mentoring support for the upcoming year

Access to group activities, workshops, and curriculum

This fee ensures that your youth officially becomes a program member and can participate fully in all Lamplighter events.

Financial assistance is available—no youth will be excluded due to inability to pay.