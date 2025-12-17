Omega Lamplighters of West Central MS

Offered by
Valid until March 6, 2027
This one-time $300 induction fee covers essential steps for new participants joining the Omega Lamplighters program, including:
This fee ensures that your youth officially becomes a program member and can participate fully in all Lamplighter events.
Financial assistance is available—no youth will be excluded due to inability to pay.
Renews yearly on: February 15
The annual Omega Lamplighters Youth Membership supports mentoring, leadership development, community service projects, educational workshops, program materials, and administrative costs.
This fee helps ensure quality programming throughout the year. Payment assistance or scholarships may be available upon request. No youth will be denied participation due to financial hardship.
No expiration
