OMEGA PAINT PARTY MIX & MINGLE MIXER

Pre-sale tickets have officially sold out, but you can still join us for an unforgettable Omega Paint, Mix & Mingle experience! 🎨✨





Your Regular Admission ticket includes:

FREE Art Kit upon arrival

Step-by-step guided painting session

Drinks & finger foods to enjoy throughout the night

Take-home hand-painted artwork

Music, mixing, and mingling with ladies of Delta Psi Rho • Omega Chapter

This event is open to the public, so it's okay to invite a friend to purchase a ticket and make it a night out! 👯‍♀️

Secure your spot before tickets run out again. You don’t want to miss this creative and fun-filled evening! 🎟️✨