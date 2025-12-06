DELTA PSI RHO INC

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DELTA PSI RHO INC

About this event

OMEGA PAINT PARTY MIX & MINGLE MIXER

Pearland

TX 77584, USA

Regular Admission Tickets — On Sale Now!
$30

Pre-sale tickets have officially sold out, but you can still join us for an unforgettable Omega Paint, Mix & Mingle experience! 🎨✨


Your Regular Admission ticket includes:

  • FREE Art Kit upon arrival
  • Step-by-step guided painting session
  • Drinks & finger foods to enjoy throughout the night
  • Take-home hand-painted artwork
  • Music, mixing, and mingling with ladies of Delta Psi Rho • Omega Chapter

This event is open to the public, so it's okay to invite a friend to purchase a ticket and make it a night out! 👯‍♀️

Secure your spot before tickets run out again. You don’t want to miss this creative and fun-filled evening! 🎟️✨

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