OMEGA PAINT PARTY MIX & MINGLE MIXER

Pre-sale tickets have officially sold out, but you can still join us for an unforgettable Omega Paint, Mix & Mingle experience! 🎨✨
Your Regular Admission ticket includes:
- FREE Art Kit upon arrival
- Step-by-step guided painting session
- Drinks & finger foods to enjoy throughout the night
- Take-home hand-painted artwork
- Music, mixing, and mingling with ladies of Delta Psi Rho • Omega Chapter
This event is open to the public, so it's okay to invite a friend to purchase a ticket and make it a night out! 👯♀️
Secure your spot before tickets run out again. You don’t want to miss this creative and fun-filled evening! 🎟️✨
Pre-sale tickets have officially sold out, but you can still join us for an unforgettable Omega Paint, Mix & Mingle experience! 🎨✨
Your Regular Admission ticket includes:
- FREE Art Kit upon arrival
- Step-by-step guided painting session
- Drinks & finger foods to enjoy throughout the night
- Take-home hand-painted artwork
- Music, mixing, and mingling with ladies of Delta Psi Rho • Omega Chapter
This event is open to the public, so it's okay to invite a friend to purchase a ticket and make it a night out! 👯♀️
Secure your spot before tickets run out again. You don’t want to miss this creative and fun-filled evening! 🎟️✨