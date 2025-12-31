Omega Psi Phi Dues

Offered by
No expiration
This is for bruhz who are IHQ life members. The dues paid here will be submitted to the chapter and district. This includes the late fees from the 12th District of $5.
* All Brothers paying via this selection will be verified at the IHQ level.*
No expiration
This covers Brothers on all levels... IHQ, District & Chapter for the FY '26.
This includes the late fees from IHQ and the 12th District of $10.
Renews monthly
This covers Brothers on all levels... IHQ, District & Chapter for the FY '26.
This payment plan will be in effect from Jan. -March to ensure all dues are paid and you are successfully able to register for Districts and Clave.
This includes the late fees from IHQ and the 12th District of $10.
**If you are not paid by 3/30, your money will be returned to you and you will remain inactive.**
$
