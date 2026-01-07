Omega Psi Phi Fraternity INC Gamma Nu Chapter and Brevard Uplift Par 3 Marathon

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About this event
Entry fees are for 4 person teams
Please list names of 1 team captain and 3 additional team members
Bronze level sponsors may display their logo/signage on the course.
Silver sponsors may display their logo/signage on the course during the event and will have their company name listed as a sponsor on the Gamma Nu website for 30 days.
Gold level sponsors may display their logo/signage on the course.
Gold level sponsors will have their company name listed as a sponsor on the Gamma Nu website for 60 days.
Gold level sponsors will have their company name/logo included on all event advertising and promotional material.
Entry fee for an individual player
$
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