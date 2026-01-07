Brevard Uplift

Hosted by

Brevard Uplift

About this event

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity INC Gamma Nu Chapter and Brevard Uplift Par 3 Marathon

7032 Stadium Pkwy

Melbourne, FL 32940, USA

Team Entry Fee
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Entry fees are for 4 person teams


Please list names of 1 team captain and 3 additional team members

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Bronze level sponsors may display their logo/signage on the course.

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Silver sponsors may display their logo/signage on the course during the event and will have their company name listed as a sponsor on the Gamma Nu website for 30 days.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Gold level sponsors may display their logo/signage on the course.

Gold level sponsors will have their company name listed as a sponsor on the Gamma Nu website for 60 days.

Gold level sponsors will have their company name/logo included on all event advertising and promotional material.

Single Entry
$62.50

Entry fee for an individual player

Add a donation for Brevard Uplift

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