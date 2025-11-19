Omicron Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc

Offered by

Omicron Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc

About the memberships

Omicron Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Dues for FY 25 - 26

Member Annual Dues
$313

Valid for one year

This membership is for Brothers of Omega Psi Phi to pay in full. It includes IHQ Dues, District Dues, and Chapter Dues. This price point is for dues paid before December 31st.

Life Member Annual Dues
$188

Valid for one year

This membership is for Brothers of Omega Psi Phi to pay in full. It includes District Dues and Chapter Dues. This price point is for dues paid before December 31st.

Chapter Member Annual Dues
$138

Valid for one year

This membership is for Brothers of Omega Psi Phi to pay in full. It includes Chapter Dues. This price point is for dues paid before December 31st.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!