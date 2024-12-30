ODZ Membership

Omicron Delta Zeta Chapter prides itself on its founding principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood. We aim to cultivate academic and professional excellence and leadership development, however there are often financial barriers that prevent Sorors from remaining in good standing. Membership dues are used for chapter taxes, insurance, operational expenses, programming and events. Remaining a member in good standing supports the long-term success of our Sorors via educational opportunities, scholarship, leadership development, relationship building, and endless networking opportunities. Because joining Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is a lifetime commitment, financial hardship and barriers to maintaining membership should be recognized, supported and addressed.



In honor of our lifetime commitment to Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Omicron Delta Zeta Chapter establishes the Sister’s Keeper Fund. This fund is designed to provide confidential financial assistance to active members of Omicron Delta Zeta Chapter in effort to help them remain a financial member in good standing.

IF YOU ARE ABLE, PLEASE DONATE TO THIS FUND BY USING THE "ADDITIONAL DONATION" OPTION.