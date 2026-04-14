Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Omicron Upsilon Chapter New Members Luncheon

Join the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Omicron Upsilon Chapter as we proudly unveil our new initiates! Your ticket includes entry to the luncheon and food and refreshments.





📍 Hilton Garden Inn – Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY 📅 Sunday, April 26th, 2026 | 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM





Please have your ticket ready at the door. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. No exceptions will be made.





We look forward to celebrating with you! 💚🩷