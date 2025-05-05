Omicron Zeta Membership Dues 2025-2026

OZ Membership Dues
$305

Membership dues help support ongoing operations, program and benefits provided and befits provided by our Sorority. By paying your dues, you're not just maintaining your membership status you're also contributing to the growth and sustainability of our chapter.

Due Schedule
July 1st -Oct 31st
Individual : $305/year

OZ Reclaim Membership Dues & House Assessment
$405

Partial Payment
$152.50

OZ Reclaim Membership Partial Dues payment
$202.50

Partial Payment
$76

