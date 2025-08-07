Oregon Marathi Mandal

Oregon Marathi Mandal

About the memberships

OMM Membership 2025-26

Student Membership
$21.25

No expiration

Student Membership includes students enrolled full time at an educational institution. Membership is valid until the next Ganeshotsav event. By purchasing this offering, you agree to have read the event attendance disclaimer at https://www.oregonmm.org/event-attendance-disclaimer/

Individual Membership
$34

No expiration

Individual Membership includes 1 adult individual. Membership is valid until the next Ganeshotsav event. By purchasing this offering, you agree to have read the event attendance disclaimer at https://www.oregonmm.org/event-attendance-disclaimer/

Family Membership
$68

No expiration

Family membership includes the member making the purchase, the member’s spouse, dependent children, and parents. Membership is valid until the next Ganeshotsav event. By purchasing this offering, you agree to have read the event attendance disclaimer at https://www.oregonmm.org/event-attendance-disclaimer/

