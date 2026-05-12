OmniStar Foundation Inaugural Gala

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About this event
Our Title sponsor is enjoys prominent logo placement on the Foundation website, social media, recognition on advsertising, and signage at the event. Two premium tables to seat 16, limo service to and from the event, and a private wine tasting from a local collector's cellar.
Our Platinum sponsors enjoy prominent logo placement on the Foundation website, social media, recognition on advsertising, and signage at the event. One premium tables to seat 8, VIP parking, and a private wine tasting from a local collector's cellar.
Our Gold sponsor enjoys logo placement on the Foundation website, recognition on advsertising, and mention at the event along with four tickets to the Gala.
Our Silver sponsor enjoys logo placement on the Foundation website, two tickets to the Gala, and mention at the event.
Underwriting the cost of key program elements is perfect for those who want to support and have great exposure. Choose where you want to support (food, entertainment, decor, bar, auction) and let's your company brand do the rest.
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