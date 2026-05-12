Omnistar Foundation

Hosted by

Omnistar Foundation

About this event

OmniStar Foundation Inaugural Gala

8824 US-117

Rocky Point, NC 28457, USA

General Admission
$300
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Title Partner
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Our Title sponsor is enjoys prominent logo placement on the Foundation website, social media, recognition on advsertising, and signage at the event. Two premium tables to seat 16, limo service to and from the event, and a private wine tasting from a local collector's cellar.

Platinum Partner
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Our Platinum sponsors enjoy prominent logo placement on the Foundation website, social media, recognition on advsertising, and signage at the event. One premium tables to seat 8, VIP parking, and a private wine tasting from a local collector's cellar.

Gold Partner
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Our Gold sponsor enjoys logo placement on the Foundation website, recognition on advsertising, and mention at the event along with four tickets to the Gala.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Our Silver sponsor enjoys logo placement on the Foundation website, two tickets to the Gala, and mention at the event.

Focused Partners
$1,500

Underwriting the cost of key program elements is perfect for those who want to support and have great exposure. Choose where you want to support (food, entertainment, decor, bar, auction) and let's your company brand do the rest.

Add a donation for Omnistar Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!