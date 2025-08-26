OMPS PTO's Apparel Shop

Show off your school pride in comfort and style! This classic cotton t-shirt is made from 100% soft, breathable cotton—perfect for everyday wear, school events, or cheering on your team. Featuring the OMPS logo/design front and center, it’s a must-have for students, parents, and staff alike. Please reach out to PTO to see about available sizing before ordering ([email protected]).
Perfect for young students, this soft and durable 100% cotton t-shirt is designed for all-day comfort—whether at school, on the playground, or during spirit events. Featuring the OMPS logo/design, it’s a fun and easy way for kids to show their school pride! LIMITED STOCK - Please reach out to PTO to see about available sizing before ordering ([email protected]).
Stay warm and show your school pride with this classic zip-up hoodie! Made from a soft, mid-weight cotton blend, it's perfect for chilly mornings, school events, or just everyday comfort. Featuring the OMPS logo on the front, this hoodie is a must-have for students, parents, and staff. Choose from charcoal grey or royal blue. LIMITED STOCK - Please reach out to PTO to see about available sizing before ordering ([email protected]).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!