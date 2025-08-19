On Board/GLOW

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About this event
Your investment directly fuels long-term impact by supporting training, awareness, and organizational readiness.
This sponsorship ensures high-quality speakers and facilitators can guide participants with real-world expertise. As the Voice of Leadership Sponsor, you amplify powerful insights that inspire others to serve.
More than just providing meals—you are creating space for connection, collaboration, and inclusion. As the Seat at the Table Sponsor, you help ensure every participant is welcomed, nourished, and prepared to lead.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!