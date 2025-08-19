Junior Service League Of Harlingen

Hosted by

Junior Service League Of Harlingen

About this event

On Board/GLOW

221 E Van Buren Ave

Harlingen, TX 78550, USA

Community Champion Sponsor
$1,500

Your investment directly fuels long-term impact by supporting training, awareness, and organizational readiness.


  • Name/Business logo on all Promotional Materials
  • Recognition as the Title Sponsor during event
  • Opportunity to attend OnBoard and address participants
  • Company provided signage placed at Event
  • Social Media Recognition and JLH Website Recognition with direct link to your website
  • "Sponsor Spotlight" feature in JLH Newsletter with direct link to your website
Voice of leadership sponsor
$1,000

This sponsorship ensures high-quality speakers and facilitators can guide participants with real-world expertise. As the Voice of Leadership Sponsor, you amplify powerful insights that inspire others to serve.

  • Company provided signage placed at Event
  • Social Media and JLH Website Recognition
Seat at the table sponsor
$1,000

More than just providing meals—you are creating space for connection, collaboration, and inclusion. As the Seat at the Table Sponsor, you help ensure every participant is welcomed, nourished, and prepared to lead.


  • Company provided signage placed at Event
  • Social Media and JLH Website Recognition

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!