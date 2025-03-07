On Deck Series for Young Musicians

Young Musicians are able to come share the stage with notable local legends and rock out for a chance to be chosen to perform at future Brandon House events for compensation.
On Deck! Shed fa Sho
$10
Shedding is a tradition in the music world to help musicians practice skill, learn from others, and share tricks of the trade. This shedding experience will be designed for Young Musicians to brush up on their skills and for sure prepare for the next show!
Mood Swings: On Deck! Edition
Friday, May 2nd at 7pm - 10pm
$15
Mood Swings is a signature Brandon House Live Music Open Mic that includes a full meal, Moody Mocktails (non-alcoholic), and great vibes. This event will feature the Young Musicians On Deck! chosen from attendance and performance at the first two On Deck! events.
