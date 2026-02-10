On My Honor: Flags for Our Community

About the memberships
Valid until July 20, 2027
A "set it and forget it" membership to the Troop 3925 Flag Program that auto-renews every year.
Our volunteers will place a 3′ x 5′ flag on a pole in your front yard on five (5) patriotic holidays.
No expiration
Dedicate a flag to a service member, veteran or anyone you would like.
We will create a small wooden sign with the name you have chosen and then attach it to your flag when it is placed in your yard or chosen location.
This is a one time payment.
Valid until July 20, 2027
If you would like to support our Troop, but choose not to have a flag placed in your yard, please choose this option.
We thank you for your support.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!