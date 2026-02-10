Troop 3925

Offered by

Troop 3925

About the memberships

On My Honor: Flags for Our Community

Membership
$50

Valid until July 20, 2027

A "set it and forget it" membership to the Troop 3925 Flag Program that auto-renews every year. 

Our volunteers will place a 3′ x 5′ flag on a pole in your front yard on five (5) patriotic holidays.

  • Presidents Day (February)
  • Memorial Day (May)
  • Independence Day (7/4)
  • Patriot Day (9/11)
  • Veterans Day (11/11)
Dedication Sign
$15

No expiration

Dedicate a flag to a service member, veteran or anyone you would like.


We will create a small wooden sign with the name you have chosen and then attach it to your flag when it is placed in your yard or chosen location.


This is a one time payment.

Annual Donation
$40

Valid until July 20, 2027

If you would like to support our Troop, but choose not to have a flag placed in your yard, please choose this option.


We thank you for your support.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!