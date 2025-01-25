Friends of Second Chance Shelter

Hosted by

Friends of Second Chance Shelter

About this event

On Par for Pups 2025- 5th Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament

800 Nottingham Rd

Syracuse, NY 13224, USA

Foursome Team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket includes a T-shirt, swag bag, boxed lunch, and dinner for each player.

Dinner buffet ONLY
$45

Not a golfer? That's ok! You can still join us for an afternoon of raffles, silent auctions and the dinner buffet! Dinner begins at 1:30! Remember to come early if you want to participate in raffles and silent auction. **Dinner buffet includes mixed green salad, tomato and cucumber salad, sweet corn on the cobb, salt potatoes, seasonal fruit, BBQ grilled chicken breast, BBQ pulled pork, strawberry shortcake for dessert!

Platinum- Dinner Sponsorship (Foursome Team Included)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo on all dinner tables, verbal recognition at dinner, 3 tee green signs, and 3 social media mentions. Sponsorship also includes a foursome team with a T-shirt, swag bag, boxed lunch, and dinner for all four of the players. **After purchasing, please email a .JPEG image of your logo to [email protected]

Gold- Lunch Sponsorship (Foursome Team Included)
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo on all boxed lunches given to each player, 2 tee green signs, and 2 social media mentions. Sponsorship also includes a foursome team with a T-shirt, swag bag, boxed lunch, and dinner for all four of the players. **After purchasing, please email a .JPEG image of your logo to [email protected]

Silver- Beer Sponsorship (Foursome Team Included)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo on a 6 pack of domestic beer placed on each golf cart, 1 tee green signs, and 1 social media mention. Sponsorship also includes a foursome team with a T-shirt, swag bag, boxed lunch, and dinner for all four of the players. **After purchasing, please email a .JPEG image of your logo to [email protected]

Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on all golf carts. **After purchasing, please email a .JPEG image of your logo to [email protected]

Putting Contest Sponsor
$400

Logo on "Sponsored By" sign at the putting green for the putting contest. **After purchasing, please email a .JPEG image of your logo to [email protected]

Registration Sponsor
$300

Logo on "Sponsored By" sign at the registration table. **After purchasing, please email a .JPEG image of your logo to [email protected]

3 Tee Green Signs
$200

**After purchasing, please email a .JPEG image of your logo to [email protected]

1 Tee Green Sign
$100

**After purchasing, please email a .JPEG image of your logo to [email protected]

Add a donation for Friends of Second Chance Shelter

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