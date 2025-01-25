On Par for Pups 2025- 5th Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket includes a T-shirt, swag bag, boxed lunch, and dinner for each player.
Not a golfer? That's ok! You can still join us for an afternoon of raffles, silent auctions and the dinner buffet! Dinner begins at 1:30! Remember to come early if you want to participate in raffles and silent auction. **Dinner buffet includes mixed green salad, tomato and cucumber salad, sweet corn on the cobb, salt potatoes, seasonal fruit, BBQ grilled chicken breast, BBQ pulled pork, strawberry shortcake for dessert!
Logo on all dinner tables, verbal recognition at dinner, 3 tee green signs, and 3 social media mentions. Sponsorship also includes a foursome team with a T-shirt, swag bag, boxed lunch, and dinner for all four of the players. **After purchasing, please email a .JPEG image of your logo to [email protected]
Logo on all boxed lunches given to each player, 2 tee green signs, and 2 social media mentions. Sponsorship also includes a foursome team with a T-shirt, swag bag, boxed lunch, and dinner for all four of the players. **After purchasing, please email a .JPEG image of your logo to [email protected]
Logo on a 6 pack of domestic beer placed on each golf cart, 1 tee green signs, and 1 social media mention. Sponsorship also includes a foursome team with a T-shirt, swag bag, boxed lunch, and dinner for all four of the players. **After purchasing, please email a .JPEG image of your logo to [email protected]
Logo on all golf carts. **After purchasing, please email a .JPEG image of your logo to [email protected]
Logo on "Sponsored By" sign at the putting green for the putting contest. **After purchasing, please email a .JPEG image of your logo to [email protected]
Logo on "Sponsored By" sign at the registration table. **After purchasing, please email a .JPEG image of your logo to [email protected]
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!