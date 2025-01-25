On Par for Pups 2025- 5th Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament

Not a golfer? That's ok! You can still join us for an afternoon of raffles, silent auctions and the dinner buffet! Dinner begins at 1:30! Remember to come early if you want to participate in raffles and silent auction. **Dinner buffet includes mixed green salad, tomato and cucumber salad, sweet corn on the cobb, salt potatoes, seasonal fruit, BBQ grilled chicken breast, BBQ pulled pork, strawberry shortcake for dessert!