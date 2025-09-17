Rocky Mountain Woodturning Symposium

Rocky Mountain Woodturning Symposium

On Site Registration and Sales 2025

5280 Arena Cir

Loveland, CO 80538, USA

Single
$265

Single full registration.
Includes: All demonstrations Friday thru Sunday, Lunch on Saturday and Sunday, Friday evening ice cream social

Family
$510
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Family full registration for 2 people.
Includes: All demonstrations Friday thru Sunday, Lunches on Saturday and Sunday, Friday evening ice cream social

Saturday Only
$225

Saturday only registration.
Includes: All demonstrations on Saturday and Saturday Lunch

Teacher
$175

Full registration for teachers (Show ID at registration check-in).
Includes: All demonstrations Friday thru Sunday, Lunch on Saturday and Sunday, Friday evening ice cream social

Student
$100

Full registration for students (Show student ID at registration check-in).
Includes: All demonstrations Friday thru Sunday, Lunch on Saturday and Sunday, Friday evening ice cream social

Youth (Full Registration)
$60

Full registration for youth under age 18 (Show ID at registration check-in).
Includes: All demonstrations Friday thru Sunday, Lunch on Saturday and Sunday, Friday evening ice cream social

Youth (ONLY Demos, No Lunches or Ice Cream Social)
Free

Demo access for youth under 18. (Does not include lunches or Ice Cream Social Ticket)

Extra Saturday Lunch
$30

Saturday Lunch comes with Full and Saturday registrations. You can add extra lunches for guests.

Extra Sunday Lunch
$30

Sunday Lunch comes with Full registrations. You can add extra lunches for guests.

Extra Ice Cream Ticket (Friday 4-5:30pm)
$8

Ice Cream is included with registration. Use this option for an extra Ice Cream Ticket (for your spouse, etc.)

2024 T-Shirt
$12
2023 T-Shirt
$5
Family Add On
$220
2025 T-Shirt
$20
Variable Price
Free

Variable Price Ticket Here - add donation at the end

