On-Site Southeast Region E-Store Purchases

Represent the SER of Chi Eta Phi in Grand Style during Boule with this gorgeous SER Pin.
Chi Eta Phi Signature Yellow Blazer. Please use Regular Blazer Size chart. All measurements are ini nches. These are the measurements of the ready garment laid down flat on the table.
The Chi Eta Phi New Member Kit isn’t just a welcome gift — it’s an entrance, a moment, a declaration that a new force has arrived. For $30 plus shipping, you receive a plush makeup cloth, a 12‑piece precision brush set, and a sleek hanging toiletry bag, each boldly marked with our radiant yellow Greek letters like a crown you carry everywhere you go. This kit doesn’t whisper sisterhood — it announces it, turning your initiation into an unforgettable unveiling of service, style, and unstoppable Chi Eta Phi excellence. And although it’s labeled a New Member Kit, it’s also an exceptional treat for yourself, a thoughtful gift for retreats and conferences, a must‑have for travel and everyday use, and a bold way to show unwavering sorority pride. When you step forward with this kit in hand, the room doesn’t just notice… it pauses in admiration.
Elegant Chi Eta Phi sorority pin featuring pearl-accented Greek letters ΧΗΦ above bold green and gold SER with the phrase “Service for Humanity.” A polished statement piece perfect for jackets, blazers, bags, or chapter events, showcasing pride and purpose in a compact design.
Yellow and green striped knit sweater with a quarter-zip collar and embroidered Chi Eta Phi shield with ΧΗΦ on the chest. Ribbed collar and cuffs for a comfortable, classic fit. Perfect for casual wear or chapter events.
Color-block knit sweater in golden yellow and teal green featuring bold green ΧΗΦ Greek letters with Chi Eta Phi stitched below. Ribbed neckline, cuffs, and hem for a comfortable, polished fit. Perfect for showcasing Chi Eta Phi pride year-round
Soft U-shaped travel neck pillow in yellow and green, featuring a cute embroidered land turtle and Chi Eta Phi Greek letters. Plush fabric with adjustable cord for a secure, comfortable fit. Perfect for travel, lounging, or showing Chi Eta Phi pride on the go.
Pastel yellow Chi Eta Phi T-shirt with bold green and gold “Navigating Excellence – eXceeding Tomorrow” design, featuring a cute turtle graphic and Service for Humanity message. Comfortable and perfect for showing sorority pride.
Black Chi Eta Phi T-shirt featuring a bold green and gold front graphic reading “It’s the Significant for Me!” with festive fireworks design. Finished with SER on one sleeve and ΧΗΦ Greek letters on the other for added sorority pride. Comfortable, stylish, and perfect for events or everyday wear.
1x1 inch Chi Eta Phi hand sign pin featuring a polished, detailed design perfect for jackets, bags, or lapels. A compact yet bold accessory to proudly display Chi Eta Phi sisterhood and spirit.
Compact handheld fan in Chi Eta Phi green featuring bold ΧΗΦ Greek letters on the fan head and a cute land turtle with 1932 on the handle. Lightweight, rechargeable, and perfect for staying cool while showing Chi Eta Phi pride on the go.
.ONLY MWR, SER, and SWR available. Regional Stole/Scarf for only $20! Represent your Region with this beautiful stole/scarf that compliments your yellow attire phenomenally!!! SHIPPING FEE INCLUDED.
Silky satin bonnet in Chi Eta Phi green featuring an all-over pattern of gold ΧΗΦ Greek letters and 1932. Designed with a smooth, comfortable band to protect hair while sleeping or lounging in style. Perfect for everyday use with Chi Eta Phi pride
Chi Eta Phi Dual-Color Lanyard 💚💛
Represent your sorority with pride. This green-and-yellow lanyard features a reversible design, soft fabric, and secure clasp — perfect for conferences, work, and community events. Stylish, professional, and empowering.
Enjoy this beautiful Chi Eta Phi Purse / Handbag. Pre-orders are being accepted now.
Chi Eta Phi Cross body bag. Perfect for on the go while repping Chi Eta Phi!!!
Chi Eta Phi Wallet/Wrislet /Clutch with pockets for all credit cards, ID cards, zippered coin purse in the center.
Elevate your sorority spirit with our stylish clear bag, specially designed for members of XHO. This fashionable accessory features a high-quality vinyl application of both the XHO letters and the empowering phrase "Service for Humanity," making it the perfect way to represent your sorority at any event or football game. 7iin x8 in x 2 in.
Show your pride and purpose with this sleek clear tote bag featuring the bold SER logo—perfect for events, outreach, or everyday use.
The Significant Southeast Region presents the SER Coach Jacket fully embroidered for only $75! Please order and represent the SER of Chi Eta Phi Sorority proudly. Availble Sizes: Unisex Large
