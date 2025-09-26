On The Way Home's Silent Auction

The Igloo Arrow Tote 30-Can Cooler is perfect for all your needs. With Maxcold ® insulation and 25% more foam, this tote cooler keeps your food and drinks cooler longer. Additional storage is provided with a front pocket. The Arrow Tote features 600D polyester body with TPU backing for added durability. A quick-hatch lid for easy access to the main compartment. The adjustable and removable shoulder strap offers hands- free carrying convenience. The grip bottom provides dependable stability. The cooler is leak resistant, easy to clean and has an antimicrobial liner. The Igloo Arrow Tote 30-Can Cooler is perfect for day trips, camping, tailgating and more!