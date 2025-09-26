On The Way Home's Silent Auction

Igloo Arrow Tote 30-Can Cooler item
Igloo Arrow Tote 30-Can Cooler
$5

The Igloo Arrow Tote 30-Can Cooler is perfect for all your needs. With Maxcold ® insulation and 25% more foam, this tote cooler keeps your food and drinks cooler longer. Additional storage is provided with a front pocket. The Arrow Tote features 600D polyester body with TPU backing for added durability. A quick-hatch lid for easy access to the main compartment. The adjustable and removable shoulder strap offers hands- free carrying convenience. The grip bottom provides dependable stability. The cooler is leak resistant, easy to clean and has an antimicrobial liner. The Igloo Arrow Tote 30-Can Cooler is perfect for day trips, camping, tailgating and more!

Roomba Vac Essential item
Roomba Vac Essential
$25

  • Powerful Cleaning: The 3-Stage Cleaning System offers three levels of powerful suction for a custom clean on carpets and hard floors.
  • Smart Navigation: Methodically cleans in neat rows and uses sensors to navigate around furniture and avoid stairs.
  • Easy Setup: Ready to use straight out of the box with a simple setup process that takes only a few minutes.
  • Convenient App: The iRobot Home App provides features like Clean While I'm Away, suggested cleaning schedules, and a Clean Map report.
  • Low-Profile Design: Sleek design allows it to clean under beds and sofas, with an Edge-Sweeping Brush for corners and edges.
  • Self-Recharging: Cleans for up to 120 minutes and automatically returns to its charging station when the battery is low.
  • Spot Cleaning: Target specific areas with spot cleaning, where the robot spins in place for up to 2 minutes.
  • Network Requirement: Requires a 2.4 GHz network for setup and operation, with the phone able to return to 5GHz after setup.
4 Mister Car Wash Free Car Washes item
4 Mister Car Wash Free Car Washes
$5

4 Titanium Exterior Car Wash Tickets

Birmingham Baron's Tickets item
Birmingham Baron's Tickets
$10

4 Baseline Box seat tickets for use during the 2026 season.

4 Birmingham Quadron Tickets item
4 Birmingham Quadron Tickets
$10

4 general admission tickets to any 2025-2026 season game.

$100.00 Publix Gift Card item
$100.00 Publix Gift Card
$10

Birmingham Squadrun Swag Bag item
Birmingham Squadrun Swag Bag
$5

Bag includes: drawstring bag, jersey, cape, bobble head, pickleball paddle, and flag.

$25.00 Gourmet Gift Baskets Gift Certificate item
$25.00 Gourmet Gift Baskets Gift Certificate
$5

Abolitionist Book Package item
Abolitionist Book Package
$1

An abolitionist book package of 5 amazing books.

All Our Trails by Emily L Thuma

Becoming Abolitionists by Derecka Purnell

Soledad Brother by George Jackson

The End of Policing by Alex S. Vitale

See You Soon by Mariame Kaba

