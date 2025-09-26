On The Way Home's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Igloo Arrow Tote 30-Can Cooler is perfect for all your needs. With Maxcold ® insulation and 25% more foam, this tote cooler keeps your food and drinks cooler longer. Additional storage is provided with a front pocket. The Arrow Tote features 600D polyester body with TPU backing for added durability. A quick-hatch lid for easy access to the main compartment. The adjustable and removable shoulder strap offers hands- free carrying convenience. The grip bottom provides dependable stability. The cooler is leak resistant, easy to clean and has an antimicrobial liner. The Igloo Arrow Tote 30-Can Cooler is perfect for day trips, camping, tailgating and more!
4 Titanium Exterior Car Wash Tickets
4 Baseline Box seat tickets for use during the 2026 season.
4 general admission tickets to any 2025-2026 season game.
Bag includes: drawstring bag, jersey, cape, bobble head, pickleball paddle, and flag.
An abolitionist book package of 5 amazing books.
All Our Trails by Emily L Thuma
Becoming Abolitionists by Derecka Purnell
Soledad Brother by George Jackson
The End of Policing by Alex S. Vitale
See You Soon by Mariame Kaba
