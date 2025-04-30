Our Neighborhood Academy

Hosted by

Our Neighborhood Academy

About this event

ONA Summer of Fun 2025

All Summer Events item
All Summer Events
$500
Want to join in on all the fun this summer? Pay $500 and get everything that ONA has to offer! Cost includes Books and Brunch Club, Movie Theatre Club, Burger Bonanza Club, and all other events that ONA is offering this summer! For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
Books and Brunch Club item
Books and Brunch Club
$150
This summer, Our Neighborhood Academy will be reading “The One and Only Ivan” We will meet on Tuesday Mornings at 11am for brunch at Alex’s of Berkley 2685 12 Mile Rd Berkley, MI 48072. We will fellowship with friends and discuss our Reading. Cost: $150 to join the club! Cost includes book, supplies, and brunch each week. For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
Movie Theatre Club item
Movie Theatre Club
$150
Join us at the Troy MJR Theatre on Tuesday’s to Enjoy new releases! We will meet at Troy MJR Cinema Unless otherwise noted Troy MJR Theatre - 100 E Maple Rd. Troy, MI 48083 *** Movie time will be determined closer to release date.*** Cost covers movie and snacks! $20 per event or $150 for all! If you wish to sign up for individual dates, please sign up on the Movie Theatre Club page. For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
Burger Bonanza item
Burger Bonanza
$125
A summer-long challenge to find the best burger in town! This Restaurant Club will meet on Thursday evenings at 6pm at the following places. Join us as we find the best Burgers! June 5 - Vinsetta Garage June 19 - Oak Park Social July 10 - 24 Seconds July 24 - Hunter House Hamburgers August 7 - Savey Sliders August 21 - Bagger Daves - End of Summer Dinner $25 per Burger Bonanza Night or $125 for all! If you wish to sign up for individual dates, please sign up on the Burger Bonanza page. For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
Bowlero Bowling - May 7 item
Bowlero Bowling - May 7
$10
Wednesday May 7 - Bowling - 6pm Bowlero Lanes - 4209 Coolidge Hwy, Normandy Rd. Royal Oak, MI 48073 For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
Crispelli's Dinner - May 12 item
Crispelli's Dinner - May 12
$10
Monday May 12 - Crispelli’s - 6pm Crispelli’s - 28939 Woodward Ave Berkley, MI 48072 For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
Remote Control Car Rally - May 15 item
Remote Control Car Rally - May 15
$10
Monday May 15 - Remote Control Car Rally Held at ONA - 3096 12 Mile rd. Berkley, MI 48072 Bring a RC Car if you have one! For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
Escape Room - May 20 item
Escape Room - May 20
$20
Tuesday, May 20 - Escape Room: Villain Takeover - 6PM SHARP! Breakout Escape Room - 222 E 4th St Royal Oak, MI 48067 For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
ONA Game Night - May 29 item
ONA Game Night - May 29
$10
Thursday May 29 - ONA Game Night - 6pm Held at ONA - 3096 12 Mile rd. Berkley, MI 48072 For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
Pool Party - June 13 item
Pool Party - June 13
$10
Friday, June 13 - Pool Party - 6 - 9PM Held at a Private Residence 21280 Glenmorra St. Southfield, Mi RSVP Required For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
Rochester Fun and Fireworks - June 25 item
Rochester Fun and Fireworks - June 25
$10
Wednesday, June 25 - Rochester Fun and Fireworks - 5PM Meet up with us to enjoy the fun! Young adults are responsible for food and money spent on games this evening. Fireworks will Begin at 10:06 Borden Park - 345 John R Rd Rochester Hills, Michigan 48307 *Longer Drive - Contact us if you wish to try and Carpool * For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
ONA Can Drive - July 8 item
ONA Can Drive - July 8
Free
Tuesday, July 8 - Can Drive - 6pm Free Event! - Donate Your Cans and help us fundraise for the fall! Kroger - 1237 Coolidge Hwy Troy, MI 48084 For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
High Score Pinball Arcade - June 11 item
High Score Pinball Arcade - June 11
$10
Wednesday June 11 - High Score Pinball Arcade - 12 Noon High Score Pinball Arcade - 5020 Rochester Rd Troy, MI 48085 For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
Berkley Farmers Market - July 17 item
Berkley Farmers Market - July 17
$10
Thursday, July 17 - Berkley Farmers Market - “Dogs Day” - 12pm Bring your Dog Today or enjoy a friends at ONA! We will have a dog party, visit the Farmers Market, & get Ice Cream! Meet at ONA - 3096 12 Mile rd. Berkley, MI 48072 For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
Detroit Zoo Day - July 23 item
Detroit Zoo Day - July 23
$25
Wednesday, July 23 - Detroit Zoo Day of fun - 11am - $25 Meet at the Front Gates! - See the Great Apes Feeding at 12:30 Detroit Zoo - 8450 W. 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI 48067 For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
Happy Day Fishing Camp - August 1 item
Happy Day Fishing Camp - August 1
$20
Friday, August 1 - Happy Day Fishing Camp Meet at ONA - Leave at 9AM Happy Day Fishing Camp - 9082 Big Hand Columbus, MI 48063 * Long Drive! - Contact ONA if you wish to try and Carpool * For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
ONA Movie Night - August 5 - The One and Only Ivan item
ONA Movie Night - August 5 - The One and Only Ivan
$10
Tuesday, August 5 - ONA Movie Night - 6pm Held AT ONA 3096 12 Mile rd. Berkley, MI 48072 We will watch “The One And Only Ivan” This is our last Books and Brunch Meeting! The more the merrier! For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
Tamarack Camp - August 11 item
Tamarack Camp - August 11
$50
Monday, August 11 - Tamarack Camps - 10am - $50 - All Day Event Meet at ONA Events Today may include: Ziplining, Archery, Life Science, Rec Games, and Smores. Tamarack Address: 4361 Perryville Road, Ortonville, MI For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
Dream Cruise and Ice Cream - August 15 item
Dream Cruise and Ice Cream - August 15
$10
Friday, August 15 - Dream Cruise & Ice Cream - 4 PM Meet at ONA 3096 12 Mile rd. Berkley, MI 48072 We will get ice Cream at Clarks before and enjoy the show! Bring a Chair for the parade! For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
End of Summer Dinner - August 21 item
End of Summer Dinner - August 21
$25
Thursday, August 21 - End of Summer Dinner - 6pm - $25 Bagger Daves - 2972 Coolidge Hwy Berkley, MI This is also our last Burger Bonanza Night - The more the merrier! For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
Add a donation for Our Neighborhood Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!