ONA Summer of Fun 2025

Monday, August 11 - Tamarack Camps - 10am - $50 - All Day Event
Meet at ONA
Events Today may include: Ziplining, Archery, Life Science, Rec Games, and Smores.
Tamarack Address: 4361 Perryville Road, Ortonville, MI
For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]
. I look forward to seeing you this summer!
Monday, August 11 - Tamarack Camps - 10am - $50 - All Day Event
Meet at ONA
Events Today may include: Ziplining, Archery, Life Science, Rec Games, and Smores.
Tamarack Address: 4361 Perryville Road, Ortonville, MI
For more information or help, contact Allison at 248.556.5332 or email [email protected]
. I look forward to seeing you this summer!