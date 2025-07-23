Onaga Elementary School PTO's Memberships

Valid for one year
As a Thunderbird PRO member, your household will receive 10% off ALL Spirit Gear sales during the 2025-2026 school year. You will also receive 5 FREE tickets to use at booths during school events & activities.
Valid for one year
As a Thunderbird PLATINUM member, your household will receive 15% off ALL Spirit Gear sales during the 2025-2026 school year. You will also receive 10 FREE tickets to use at booths during school events & activities.
Exclusive perk: One FREE, limited edition, Onaga PTO Volunteer T-shirt!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!