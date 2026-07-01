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About this event
Enjoy full access to all core Onam 2026 programs, cultural showcases, and festive experiences.
Perfect for anyone who wants to soak in the joy, heritage, and vibrant energy of Beats of Kerala’s grand Onam celebration.
Bring your loved ones and enjoy complete access for a family of four.
Experience Onam the way it’s meant to be — with laughter, culture, food, and unforgettable moments shared as a family.
Unlock the premium side of Onam 2026 with exclusive perks, priority access, and elevated comfort.
Designed for guests who want to enjoy the celebration in luxury, style, and pure Kerala grandeur.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!