Wisconsin Malayalee Association Inc

Hosted by

Wisconsin Malayalee Association Inc

About this event

Onavismayam ’26 Post Early Bird New Members

510 Lake St

Pewaukee, WI 53072, USA

Family Membership
$20

Registered members will receive special discounted rates for all events throughout 2026.

Validity: Membership is valid until December 2026.

Individual Membership
$10

Registered members will receive special discounted rates for all events throughout 2026.

Validity: Membership is valid until December 2026.

Student Membership
$8

Registered members will receive special discounted rates for all events throughout 2026.

Validity: Membership is valid until December 2026.

Adults 18 - 60
$28

Registration fee for Onam

Seniors 60+
$24

Registration fee for Onam

Kids 5 - 17
$21

Registration fee for Onam

Kids < 5
Free

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