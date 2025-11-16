GIRLZNBOOKS CLUB

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GIRLZNBOOKS CLUB

About this event

Once Upon a Chapter: A Black-Tie Book Gala

919 Morrell Ave

Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75203

General Admission
$25

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Step into an unforgettable evening of elegance, community, and celebration! Your Guest Admission ticket includes:


  • Entry to the Black-Tie Banquet
  • A delicious, curated meal
  • Access to the Welcome Reception & ambiance
  • Opportunities to connect and mingle with GNB Members and fellow book lovers



Dress to impress and get ready for a night of great food, inspiring conversation, and a celebration of stories, friendship, and literary magic.


Please bring your ticket for check-in. Tickets are non-transferable.


Guest of Member (+1)
$20

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Admission/Entry for one GUEST of GNB Book Club active Member to the ‘Once Upon A Chapter’ Black-Tie Book Gala. Includes access to all event activities, awards ceremony, and refreshments.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!