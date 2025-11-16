Once Upon a Chapter: A Black-Tie Book Gala

Step into an unforgettable evening of elegance, community, and celebration! Your Guest Admission ticket includes:





Entry to the Black-Tie Banquet

A delicious, curated meal

Access to the Welcome Reception & ambiance

Opportunities to connect and mingle with GNB Members and fellow book lovers









Dress to impress and get ready for a night of great food, inspiring conversation, and a celebration of stories, friendship, and literary magic.





Please bring your ticket for check-in. Tickets are non-transferable.



