Once Upon a Chapter: A Black-Tie Book Gala

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Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75203
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Step into an unforgettable evening of elegance, community, and celebration! Your Guest Admission ticket includes:
Dress to impress and get ready for a night of great food, inspiring conversation, and a celebration of stories, friendship, and literary magic.
Please bring your ticket for check-in. Tickets are non-transferable.
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Admission/Entry for one GUEST of GNB Book Club active Member to the ‘Once Upon A Chapter’ Black-Tie Book Gala. Includes access to all event activities, awards ceremony, and refreshments.
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