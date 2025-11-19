Once Upon a Gala - Silent Auction

A Clash Collection to Spark Your Game





Step onto the court with confidence and a touch of magic with this dazzling duo from Wilson’s celebrated Clash line. First, The Clash 100L V3—a racquet beloved for its remarkably soft feel and effortless power. Perfect for dedicated beginners and early intermediates, this latest edition brings back the signature arm-friendly comfort and “first-swing enchantment” that made the original Clash a sensation. Light, quick, and wonderfully responsive, it’s designed to let rising players unlock pace and spin with ease.





Paired with it is the Wilson Super Tour Clash V3 Backpack, a sleek and sophisticated courtside companion. Thoughtfully crafted with players in mind, this backpack features a padded racquet compartment for two racquets, a spacious main section with protective dividers for laptops or tablets, and a felt-lined pocket for your most treasured essentials. Clever details—like a vented shoe tunnel, Thermoguard-lined snack pocket, and a travel-friendly luggage sleeve—ensure you’re prepared for practice, play, or your next tennis adventure.





Finished in bold Black and Red, this set is equal parts performance and polish—an inspired pick for any dreamer ready to elevate their game.





Value: $410

Sponsored by: Wilson