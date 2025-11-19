Once Upon a Gala - Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Discover the allure of University Park Country Club, a celebrated destination consistently awarded four stars by Golf Digest since 1996. Nestled amidst natural woodlands and native habitat, the 27 holes of championship golf are meticulously crafted by renowned architect Ron Garl. Each of the unique 18-hole combinations presents a blend of challenge and scenic beauty, catering to golfers of every skill level. This certificate is valid for one round of golf for four players.
Value: $350
Sponsored by: University Park Country Club
Starting bid
This package is for a One-Hour In-Studio Portrait Session with the artist, which includes your pre-portrait consultation and your custom, hand-crafted 11x14 Tiffany Canvas Wall Portrait coated with a luster lacquer finish. Portraits are the perfect way to preserve memories and make a great gift for your loved ones. The 11x14 certificate also holds a $1000 value at the Rob Hurth studio, which can be applied toward larger wall portraits, if desired.
Value: $1,000
Sponsored by: Rob Hurth
Starting bid
Golden Image is one of the best-kept secrets in Sarasota jewelry. This Palm Avenue shop features custom jewelry as well as desirable estate pieces. One of the most requested services of master jeweler Peter Woodruff is the redesign of inherited heirloom pieces. Certificate good for $100 off purchase of $200 or more.
Value: $100
Sponsored by: Golden Image
Starting bid
Capture your family’s story with a custom portrait session on beautiful Longboat Key, led by award-winning photographer Mary Lou Johnson. Includes an 11x14 archival-quality portrait of your choice, professionally crafted for timeless display.
Value: $750
Sponsored by: Mary Lou Johnson
Starting bid
A true Sarasota favorite founded by Sarasota natives, Gecko’s Hospitality Group delivers outstanding hospitality, fresh locally sourced dishes with a gourmet touch, and a menu designed to appeal to every guest. Family friendly and community minded, Gecko's sources food from several local farms and gives back to the Sarasota community by partnering with local schools, nonprofits, and charitable events. Enjoy a meal at Gecko's, Dry Dock Grill, or any of the group's restaurants!
Value: $100
Sponsored by: Gecko's
Starting bid
Step into the spotlight with a unique Sarasota “Mayor for a Day” experience—meet city leaders, tour key facilities, and see how decisions are made behind the scenes. Enjoy VIP photo opportunities and a personalized agenda tailored to your interests, and make your mark by participating in ceremonial duties.
Value: $1,000
Sponsored by: City of Sarasota
Starting bid
Host a private “Paint & Sip” lipstick art party with Lipstick Lex for up to 10 ladies. Includes all materials, guidance, and glam vibes for an unforgettable night that celebrates creativity and community. Party can be hosted at the winner’s home or a Sarasota area location of their choice.
Value: $1,000
Sponsored by: Lipstick Lex
Starting bid
Cozy up and enjoy a bottle of wine while you celebrate the beauty of Sarasota's beaches! This basket includes the book "The Lure of Sarasota and Her Islands" and a 1000-piece, double sided jigsaw puzzle "Sarasota & Her Islands," both featuring art by award-winning local photographer Mary Lou Johnson.
Value: $200
Sponsored by: Mary Lou Johnson
Starting bid
Up for bid is $1,500 towards boat detailing by Gabriel's Paint Repair (GPR), a licensed and insured boat cosmetic repair specialist who oversees all cosmetic repairs in Marina Jacks. Detailing includes all interior and exterior paint and Gelcoat jobs, and can take place in Sarasota or Manatee county before the end of 2026. Estimates and communications will be provided and managed directly with GPR.
Value: $1,500
Sponsored by: Gabriel's Paint Repair
Starting bid
This one bedroom barn loft on Norris Lake Haven Farm offers an incredible view of the Smoky Mountains and is just a day trip away from Knoxville, Gatlinburg, or Pigeon Forge. Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, the loft is surrounded by over 140 acres of hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails, as well as lake access at a nearby marina. Stay 3 nights between January 2 and April 15, 2026.
https://norrislakeevents.com/lakeview-barn-loft-1
Value: $700
Sponsored by: Republic Voice and Data
Starting bid
This one bedroom barn loft on Norris Lake Haven Farm offers an incredible view of the Smoky Mountains and is just a day trip away from Knoxville, Gatlinburg, or Pigeon Forge. Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, the loft is surrounded by over 140 acres of hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails, as well as lake access at a nearby marina. Stay 3 nights between January 2 and April 15, 2026.
https://norrislakeevents.com/mountain-view-barn-loft
Value: $700
Sponsored by: Norris Lake Haven Farm
Starting bid
A Clash Collection to Spark Your Game
Step onto the court with confidence and a touch of magic with this dazzling duo from Wilson’s celebrated Clash line. First, The Clash 100L V3—a racquet beloved for its remarkably soft feel and effortless power. Perfect for dedicated beginners and early intermediates, this latest edition brings back the signature arm-friendly comfort and “first-swing enchantment” that made the original Clash a sensation. Light, quick, and wonderfully responsive, it’s designed to let rising players unlock pace and spin with ease.
Paired with it is the Wilson Super Tour Clash V3 Backpack, a sleek and sophisticated courtside companion. Thoughtfully crafted with players in mind, this backpack features a padded racquet compartment for two racquets, a spacious main section with protective dividers for laptops or tablets, and a felt-lined pocket for your most treasured essentials. Clever details—like a vented shoe tunnel, Thermoguard-lined snack pocket, and a travel-friendly luggage sleeve—ensure you’re prepared for practice, play, or your next tennis adventure.
Finished in bold Black and Red, this set is equal parts performance and polish—an inspired pick for any dreamer ready to elevate their game.
Value: $410
Sponsored by: Wilson
Starting bid
Step into your own storybook moment with an exclusive private Sip & Shop Happy Hour for 15 to 25 people at Fugate’s By The Sea, nestled in the heart of St. Armands Circle. This magical experience includes one hour of private shopping among resort wear, coastal accessories, and unique gifts—just for you.
Enjoy Prosecco and appetizers as you wander the boutique in style, and take advantage of a 20% discount on your purchases during this enchanted hour.
Perfect for finding gifts or treating yourself, this fairy-tale experience combines elegance, exclusivity, and a touch of sparkle. The winner will schedule this event from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Fugate's By The Sea directly.
Value: $300
Sponsored by: Scott & Jen Allen
Starting bid
Enjoy an exciting and energizing tennis experience with Briana Francois, the Director of Racquet Sports at The Resort at Longboat Key Club!
This package includes: A Private Liveball Tennis Clinic for Seven (7) Players &
A Private One-Hour Group Lesson for 3 with Briana Francois. Get ready for fast-paced fun, expert instruction, and an unforgettable time on the court with one of the area’s top tennis professionals. Perfect for friends, family, or your tennis team!
Value: $760
Sponsored by: Briana Francois
Starting bid
Dine at one of Sarasota's premier restaurants, featuring an elevated menu of seasonal American cuisine with a focus on sustainable seafood and seasonal, local food sourcing. Led by chef Steve Phelps, Indigenous has long been known as one of America’s top restaurants, renowned for its passion for food, the community, and the planet.
Value: $150
Sponsored by: Indigenous
