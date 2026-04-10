"Once Upon A Prom": A Party for All Ages!

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to the event. Your name/logo will be listed on the posters, website, and digital journal.
2 Tickets and your logo on posters, our website, and digital journal.
2 tickets, a table named in your honor, logo on posters, website, and digital journal.
VIP Table that includes 4 prom tickets, live ackknowledgement during the evening, 1 dedicated social media spotlight post, and your logo and link on our weebsite and digital journal.
VIP Table that includes 6 prom tickets, your logo on townwide ads, event signage, and posters. Premium logo and link on our website/digital journal. Top-Tiel Wall of Fame Placement throughout the event.
Exclusive branding that includes your logo on the Red Carpet and Step & Repeat, 8 prom tickets, the largest logo on townwide ads, event signage, and posters. Largest logo on townwide ads, press, and 3 social media spotlights.
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