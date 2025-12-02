Kern Down Syndrome Network

Hosted by

Kern Down Syndrome Network

About this event

Once Upon a Runway

7900 Downing Ave

Bakersfield, CA 93308, USA

General Admission
$120

Join us for an unforgettable night celebrating beauty, fashion, and the magic of Once Upon a Runway.


Your General Admission Ticket includes:

  • Dinner provided by Legends
  • Admission to the full Once Upon a Runway show
  • Open seating in the general admission area
  • A warm, welcoming atmosphere perfect for enjoying the runway and supporting our incredible models
  • Doors open at 6:00 PM for General Admission
  • Formal or cocktail attire encouraged
  • This is a 21+ event

A beautiful evening of celebration, storytelling, and style awaits—your seat puts you right in the heart of the experience.


General Admission - Hightop Experience
$130

Enjoy the magic of Once Upon a Runway from a unique vantage point designed for comfort, connection, and style.


Your Hightop Experience includes:

  • Dinner provided by Legends
  • Admission to the full Once Upon a Runway show
  • Open seating at hightop tables with barstool-style seating
  • A naturally social, lounge-inspired atmosphere perfect for mingling and enjoying the show
  • Great viewing angles with added elevation for a clear look at the runway
  • Doors open at 6:00 PM for General Admission
  • Formal or cocktail attire encouraged
  • This is a 21+ event

A chic, comfortable, and elevated way to experience the magic of the runway—perfect for guests who want a more modern, relaxed seating option without missing a moment of the show.

VIP - Elevated Runway Experience for One
$160

Step into an unforgettable evening designed with luxury, comfort, and exclusivity in mind.


Your VIP Ticket includes:

  • Early entrance at 4:30 PM for a smooth, unhurried start to your night
  • Dinner provided by Legends
  • Admission to the full Once Upon a Runway show
  • Premium VIP seating with exceptional views of the runway
  • Two drink tickets to enjoy throughout the event
  • A beautifully curated VIP swag bag
  • A refined, social, and elevated atmosphere to complement the magic of the show
  • Formal or cocktail attire recommended
  • This is a 21+ event

Enjoy every moment of the evening—your VIP experience places you closer to the heart of the runway and the story unfolding on stage.


VIP Table for 8 – The Signature Runway Experience
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Treat your group to the most exclusive seating in the house.


Your VIP Table includes:


Early entrance at 4:30 PM for a relaxed, crowd-free start to the evening

Dinner provided by Legends

Admission to the full Once Upon a Runway show

Reserved premium table seating for your entire party — ensuring your group enjoys the best, unobstructed views of the runway

Two drink tickets per guest (16 total)

VIP swag bags for all eight guests filled with curated gifts

A sophisticated, elevated atmosphere perfect for celebrating and socializing

Formal or cocktail attire recommended

This is a 21+ event


Give your guests an experience they will never forget—luxury, comfort, and the closest connection to the magic of the runway.

Add a donation for Kern Down Syndrome Network

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!