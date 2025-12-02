Join us for an unforgettable night celebrating beauty, fashion, and the magic of Once Upon a Runway.





Your General Admission Ticket includes:

Dinner provided by Legends

Admission to the full Once Upon a Runway show

Open seating in the general admission area

A warm, welcoming atmosphere perfect for enjoying the runway and supporting our incredible models

Doors open at 6:00 PM for General Admission

Formal or cocktail attire encouraged

This is a 21+ event

A beautiful evening of celebration, storytelling, and style awaits—your seat puts you right in the heart of the experience.



