Join us for an unforgettable night celebrating beauty, fashion, and the magic of Once Upon a Runway.
Your General Admission Ticket includes:
A beautiful evening of celebration, storytelling, and style awaits—your seat puts you right in the heart of the experience.
Enjoy the magic of Once Upon a Runway from a unique vantage point designed for comfort, connection, and style.
Your Hightop Experience includes:
A chic, comfortable, and elevated way to experience the magic of the runway—perfect for guests who want a more modern, relaxed seating option without missing a moment of the show.
Step into an unforgettable evening designed with luxury, comfort, and exclusivity in mind.
Your VIP Ticket includes:
Enjoy every moment of the evening—your VIP experience places you closer to the heart of the runway and the story unfolding on stage.
Treat your group to the most exclusive seating in the house.
Your VIP Table includes:
• Early entrance at 4:30 PM for a relaxed, crowd-free start to the evening
• Dinner provided by Legends
• Admission to the full Once Upon a Runway show
• Reserved premium table seating for your entire party — ensuring your group enjoys the best, unobstructed views of the runway
• Two drink tickets per guest (16 total)
• VIP swag bags for all eight guests filled with curated gifts
• A sophisticated, elevated atmosphere perfect for celebrating and socializing
• Formal or cocktail attire recommended
• This is a 21+ event
Give your guests an experience they will never forget—luxury, comfort, and the closest connection to the magic of the runway.
