Kern Down Syndrome Network

Kern Down Syndrome Network

Once Upon a Runway Sponsorship Registration

7900 Downing Ave

Bakersfield, CA 93308, USA

Couture - Presenting Sponsor
$7,500

As the Presenting Sponsor, your brand will take center stage at Once Upon a Runway

  • Exclusive title as Presenting Sponsor (“Once Upon a Runway, presented by [Your Company]”).
  • Opportunity to promote your business with a 30 second video advertisement during dinner service.
  • Access to pre-show VIP Experience (8 tickets)- includes small bites, a complimentary drink ticket, and an intimate exclusive performance hour with special music guests.
  • VIP table with premier seating reserved for eight.
  • Prominent Logo placement on Kern Down Syndrome Network’s Linktree for 6 months.
  • Inclusion in all media promotions and press releases
  • Full-page promotional ad in the event program.
  • Immersive On-Screen Brand Exposure- Your logo will be prominently featured in a professionally designed digital slideshow displayed on venue screens through the evening.
  • Premier logo placement on all event marketing materials (social media, flyers, etc.)
  • Special recognition during the event and in closing remarks
  • Promoted Thank you Feature on Social Media- Includes professionally written and designed sponsor highlight post that is strategically boosted to reach thousands of targeted local users, with an estimated reach of 30,000+ impressions
Runway Sponsor
$5,000
  • Access to pre-show VIP Experience (4 tickets)-  includes small bites, a complimentary drink ticket, and an intimate exclusive performance hour with special music guests.
  • VIP seating for four.
  • Inclusion in all media promotions and press releases
  • Half-page promotional ad in the event program.
  • Immersive On-Screen Brand Exposure- Your company name and logo will be prominently featured in a professionally designed digital slideshow displayed on venue screens through the evening.
  • Premier logo placement on all event marketing materials (social media, flyers, etc.).
  • Special recognition during the eventand in closing remarks
  • Promoted Thank you Feature on Social Media- Includes professionally written and designed sponsor highlight post that is strategically boosted to reach thousands of targeted local users, with an estimated reach of 15,000+ impressions
Spotlight Sponsor
$2,500
  • Access to pre-show VIP Experience (2 tickets)- includes small bites, a complimentary drink ticket, and an intimate exclusive performance hour with special music guests.
  • VIP Seating for two.
  • Quarter-page promotional ad in the event program.
  • On-Screen Sponsor Recognition- logo inclusion alongside other Spotlight Sponsors within the event’s digital slideshow displayed on venue screens during the evening.
  • Special recognition during the event and in closing remarks
  • Program Recognition- Logo included within a shared sponsor recognition section of the event program alongside other Spotlight Sponsors.
  • Logo placement on all event marketing materials (social media, flyers, etc.).
  • Social media Recognition included in an organic sponsor thank-you post across Kern Down Syndrome Network’s social media platforms.
Style Sponsor
$1,000
  • On-Screen Sponsor Recognition- logo inclusion alongside other Spotlight Sponsors within the event’s digital slideshow displayed on venue screens during the evening.
  • Special recognition during the event and in closing remarks
  • Program Recognition- Logo included within a shared sponsor recognition section of the event program alongside other Spotlight Sponsors.
  • Logo placement on all event marketing materials (social media, flyers, etc.).
  • Social media Recognition included in an organic sponsor thank-you post across Kern Down Syndrome Network’s social media platforms.
Signature Style Drink Sponsor
$2,000
  • Exclusive branded cocktail napkins featuring your company logo, custom-designed and used at the bar throughout the night.
  • Custom drink menu signage showcasing your brand alongside curated, themed cocktails, prominently displayed at the bar for added visibility.
  • Program Recognition- Logo included within a shared sponsor recognition section of the event program alongside other sponsors.
  • Social media Recognition included in an organic sponsor thank-you post across Kern Down Syndrome Network’s social media platforms.
Luxe Dessert Bar Sponsor
$2,000
  • Exclusive branded dessert napkins featuring your company logo, custom-designed and used at the bar throughout the night.
  • Custom dessert bar signage, ensuring your brand is showcased as guests enjoy a luxury dessert experience.
  • Program Recognition- Logo included within a shared sponsor recognition section of the event program alongside other sponsors.
  • Social media Recognition included in an organic sponsor thank-you post across Kern Down Syndrome Network’s social media platforms.
