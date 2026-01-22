Once Upon a Runway Sponsorship Registration

As the Presenting Sponsor, your brand will take center stage at Once Upon a Runway

Exclusive title as Presenting Sponsor (“Once Upon a Runway, presented by [Your Company]”).

Opportunity to promote your business with a 30 second video advertisement during dinner service.

Access to pre-show VIP Experience (8 tickets) - includes small bites, a complimentary drink ticket, and an intimate exclusive performance hour with special music guests.

VIP table with premier seating reserved for eight.

Prominent Logo placement on Kern Down Syndrome Network’s Linktree for 6 months.

Inclusion in all media promotions and press releases

Full-page promotional ad in the event program.

Immersive On-Screen Brand Exposure- Your logo will be prominently featured in a professionally designed digital slideshow displayed on venue screens through the evening.

Premier logo placement on all event marketing materials (social media, flyers, etc.)

Special recognition during the event and in closing remarks