Once Upon a Time: A Fairytale Formal

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About this event
This ticket is for MCA High School students.
This ticket will hold your reservation spot and is non-refundable. RSVP's are critically important for this event. The $5.00 charge assures our numbers.
If you'd like to attend A Fairytale Formal, but cannot afford the $5 reservation fee, please speak to Miss Young directly.
This ticket is for MCA Staff.
This ticket will hold your reservation spot and is non-refundable. RSVP's are critically important for this event. The $5.00 charge assures our numbers.
If you'd like to attend A Fairytale Formal, but cannot afford the $5 reservation fee, please speak to Miss Young directly.
This ticket is for a student guest that does not attend MCA. MCA students and/or parents can reserve a guest ticket, but should then speak to Miss Young directly about the Guest and any follow up steps that should be completed.
This ticket will hold your reservation spot and is non-refundable. RSVP's are critically important for this event, so the $55.00 charge assures our numbers.
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