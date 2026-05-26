Step into a storybook world at Once Upon a Time Camp 📚✨





Step into a storybook world at Once Upon a Time Camp with Syracuse City Ballet! Designed for young dancers ages 7-9, this magical camp includes daily ballet class, choreography inspired by beloved storybook tales, and themed storybook ballet crafts. Dancers will imagine and dance their way through enchanting stories brought to life through movement and creativity. Classes will be taught by SCB Associate Artistic Director, Fallon Gannon and SCB Dancers.





Camp dates/times: Monday, August 10 - Thursday, August 13 from 9:00-11:00am each day.