One Accord Ministries - Memberships and Sponsorships

Ankle-Deep Monthly Member/Sponsorship
$8

Renews monthly

Ankle-Deep Monthly - Helps to fund basic supplies and 4 pizza nights per year. Multiple fundraisers will still need to be held to attend Youthcon.

Waist-Deep Monthly Member/Sponsorship
$14

Renews monthly

Waist-Deep Monthly - Helps to fund basic supplies, 9 pizza nights, and 3 guest speakers per year. Multiple fundraisers will still need to be held to attend Youthcon.

Neck-Deep Monthly Member/Sponsorship
$27

Renews monthly

Neck-Deep Monthly - Helps to fund basic supplies, 9 pizza nights, and 3 guest speakers per year; while also ensuring hotel fees and food for Youthcon are covered.

Ankle-Deep Annual Member/Sponsorship
$96

Valid for one year

Ankle-Deep Annual - Helps to fund basic supplies and 4 pizza nights per year. Multiple fundraisers will still need to be held to attend Youthcon.

Waist-Deep Annual Member/Sponsorship
$168

Valid for one year

Waist-Deep Annual - Helps to fund basic supplies, 9 pizza nights, and 3 guest speakers per year. Multiple fundraisers will still need to be held to attend Youthcon.

Neck-Deep Annual Member/Sponsorship
$324

Valid for one year

Neck-Deep Annual - Helps to fund basic supplies, 9 pizza nights, and 3 guest speakers per year; while also ensuring hotel fees and food for Youthcon are covered.

