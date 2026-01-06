One Accord Ministries - Memberships and Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Ankle-Deep Monthly - Helps to fund basic supplies and 4 pizza nights per year. Multiple fundraisers will still need to be held to attend Youthcon.
Renews monthly
Waist-Deep Monthly - Helps to fund basic supplies, 9 pizza nights, and 3 guest speakers per year. Multiple fundraisers will still need to be held to attend Youthcon.
Renews monthly
Neck-Deep Monthly - Helps to fund basic supplies, 9 pizza nights, and 3 guest speakers per year; while also ensuring hotel fees and food for Youthcon are covered.
Valid for one year
Ankle-Deep Annual - Helps to fund basic supplies and 4 pizza nights per year. Multiple fundraisers will still need to be held to attend Youthcon.
Valid for one year
Waist-Deep Annual - Helps to fund basic supplies, 9 pizza nights, and 3 guest speakers per year. Multiple fundraisers will still need to be held to attend Youthcon.
Valid for one year
Neck-Deep Annual - Helps to fund basic supplies, 9 pizza nights, and 3 guest speakers per year; while also ensuring hotel fees and food for Youthcon are covered.
