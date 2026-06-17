A man in a suit sits in the foreground with a bookshelf filled with books and decorative items in the blurred background.
Henderson Libraries Foundation

Hosted by

Henderson Libraries Foundation

About this event

One Book One Henderson VIP Author Event

280 S Green Valley Pkwy

Henderson, NV 89012, USA

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Early Bird Admission
$75
Available until Aug 15

Early bird pricing for the One Book One Henderson VIP Author Event.

General Admission
$100

Admission to the One Book One Henderson VIP Author Event.

Maestro Sponsor
$2,500
Available until Aug 30

Includes prominent name/logo recognition on event signage and program; 6 VIP reception tickets; reserved seating at the author talk on 9/12/26; half-page recognition in the event program; marketing piece in the event swag bag; listing on the Henderson Libraries Foundation website. All sponsorships must be purchased by August 30, 2026.

First Chair Sponsor
$1,000
Available until Aug 30

Includes name/logo recognition on event signage and program; 4 VIP reception tickets; quarter-page recognition in the event program; marketing piece in the event swag bag; listing on the Henderson Libraries Foundation website. All sponsorships must be purchased by August 30, 2026.

Second Chair Sponsor
$500
Available until Aug 30

Includes name listed on event signage and program; 2 VIP reception tickets; marketing piece in the event swag bag. All sponsorships must be purchased by August 30, 2026.

Supporter of the Library - Literary Champion
$100

All supporters are recognized by name in the event program. This level does not include a ticket to the VIP event.

Supporter of the Library - Bibliophile
$75

All supporters are recognized by name in the event program. This level does not include a ticket to the VIP event.

Supporter of the Library - Storyteller
$50

All supporters are recognized by name in the event program. This level does not include a ticket to the VIP event.

Supporter of the Library - Reader
$25

All supporters are recognized by name in the event program. This level does not include a ticket to the VIP event.

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