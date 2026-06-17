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Early bird pricing for the One Book One Henderson VIP Author Event.
Admission to the One Book One Henderson VIP Author Event.
Includes prominent name/logo recognition on event signage and program; 6 VIP reception tickets; reserved seating at the author talk on 9/12/26; half-page recognition in the event program; marketing piece in the event swag bag; listing on the Henderson Libraries Foundation website. All sponsorships must be purchased by August 30, 2026.
Includes name/logo recognition on event signage and program; 4 VIP reception tickets; quarter-page recognition in the event program; marketing piece in the event swag bag; listing on the Henderson Libraries Foundation website. All sponsorships must be purchased by August 30, 2026.
Includes name listed on event signage and program; 2 VIP reception tickets; marketing piece in the event swag bag. All sponsorships must be purchased by August 30, 2026.
All supporters are recognized by name in the event program. This level does not include a ticket to the VIP event.
All supporters are recognized by name in the event program. This level does not include a ticket to the VIP event.
All supporters are recognized by name in the event program. This level does not include a ticket to the VIP event.
All supporters are recognized by name in the event program. This level does not include a ticket to the VIP event.
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