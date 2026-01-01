One Chance for Four Tickets to "Mutts Gone Nuts" - Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater

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About this raffle
One FREE raffle entry for a chance to win four tickets to Mutts Gone Nuts—because dogs doing backflips should absolutely be a thing.
Feeling generous? You may choose to make an optional $10 donation to Oldsmar Cares.
Your donation is not required to enter or win and does not increase your chances of winning.
A $10 donation helps provide groceries for a local household in need—and every bit truly makes a difference.
No purchase. No donation. No problem.
Enter for free by mailing a postcard or letter with your full name, mailing address, and best contact phone number to:
Oldsmar Cares
P.O. Box 981
Oldsmar, FL 34677
Entries must be received by January 7, 2026
Winner will be drawn on January 8, 2026
Limit of five entries per person
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!