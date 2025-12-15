For Columbus

For Columbus

About this event

One City Summit 2026: Sponsorship

City Changer
$10,000

-Up to a 5 minute commercial spot during plenary sessions
-Everything in Community Catalyst level

Community Catalyst
$5,000

-Logo on stage, program, website & plenary recognition

-Premium booth location

-5 complimentary registrations

-(optional) Marketing items/giveaways in “swag” bag

Bridge Builder
$2,500

-Logo on program, website & plenary recognition

-Booth space

-3 complimentary registrations

Good Neighbor
$1,000

-Logo in program & website

-Booth space

-2 complimentary registrations

Vendor
$500

-Booth space

-1 complimentary registration

Kingdom Partner - $1k
$1,000

-Logo in program

Bundled tickets: 10 tickets = $1,000

Kingdom Partner - $500
$500

-Logo in program

-Bundled tickets: 5 tickets = $500

Sponsorship of Another Amount
Pay what you can

Sponsor the Summit in an amount other than the categories above

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!