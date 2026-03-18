For Columbus

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For Columbus

One City Summit 2027: Sponsorship

City Changer
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

-Up to a 5 minute commercial spot during plenary sessions
-Everything in Community Catalyst level

Community Catalyst
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

-Logo on stage, program, website & plenary recognition

-Premium booth location

-5 complimentary registrations

-(optional) Marketing items/giveaways in “swag” bag

Bridge Builder
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

-Logo on program, website & plenary recognition

-Booth space

-3 complimentary registrations

Good Neighbor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

-Logo in program & website

-Booth space

-2 complimentary registrations

Vendor
$500

-Booth space

-1 complimentary registration

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!