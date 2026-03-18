One City Summit 2027: Sponsorship

Hosted by
-Up to a 5 minute commercial spot during plenary sessions
-Everything in Community Catalyst level
-Logo on stage, program, website & plenary recognition
-Premium booth location
-5 complimentary registrations
-(optional) Marketing items/giveaways in “swag” bag
-Logo on program, website & plenary recognition
-Booth space
-3 complimentary registrations
-Logo in program & website
-Booth space
-2 complimentary registrations
-Booth space
-1 complimentary registration
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!