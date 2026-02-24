Community Worship Center

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Community Worship Center

About this event

One Conference 2026 - Child Watch

15709 Normandie Ave

Gardena, CA 90247, USA

Day 1 - Single Child
$10

This ticket covers admission for one child on Friday 3/6, while you and your significant other attend Day 1 of One Conference 2026.

Please purchase one ticket for each child who will need childcare.

Day 2 - Single Child
$10

This ticket covers admission for one child on Saturday 3/7, while you and your significant other attend Day 2 of One Conference 2026.

Please purchase one ticket for each child who will need childcare.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!