One Crofton Inc.'s Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
BRAND NEW. IN BOX. Experience brighter worlds, vivid imagery, and sharper details with 4K gaming and up to 120 FPS that makes everything feel so real it’s unreal. Seamlessly switch between your favorite games and pick up right where you left off with Quick Resume. Play four generations of games with backward compatibility, plus games that are optimized for Xbox Series X|S that look and play better than ever.
Starting bid
Perfect for a romantic getaway or a quick family escape, choose from a one night stay at one of four properties with breakfast and parking included. Choose from: Park Hyatt Washington DC, Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf (Cambridge, MD); Resort, Spa & Marina; The Bellevue Hotel (Philadelphia, PA); Thompson Central Park (New York, NY). Dates are subject to availability. Room occupancy limited. Winning bidder responsible for transportation to chosen location. Breakfast is included for two adults and two children (12 and under; children over 12 usually included but at hotel’s discretion). Terms and conditions apply.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!