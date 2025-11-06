Hosted by

Jewish Parent Academy

About this event

One Day In October: Screening and Creator Panel

Union Square

New York, NY 10003, USA

VIP Experience - FULLY RESERVED
$54

Wine reception, meet and greet with the film crew, priority seating during screening and panel discussion.




*The fee charged for this event is not an admission price and is a contribution to cover the necessary operating costs associated with hosting this private event.

General Admission - 7:30 PM start
$18

Screening and filmmaker panel.




*The fee charged for this event is not an admission price and is a contribution to cover the necessary operating costs associated with hosting this private event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!