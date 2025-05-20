One-Day Mini Retreat

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About this event
Non-refundable deposit due by June 4, 2025
OK to enter "Zero" for optional tip or donation at check-out
Come and stay all day! Lunch and Dinner served
snacks included
($25 deposit paid)
$45 balance due by Aug 16
OK to enter "Zero" for optional tip or donation at check-out
Come and stay all day! Lunch and Dinner served
only pay here if you have not made a deposit yet
or want to pay in full up front
OK to enter "Zero" for optional tip or donation at check-out
non ASG members who did not make a deposit (or sign up and save on this and future events! asg.org)
Balance due for non-members who have made a deposit. Membership has it's benefits!
sign up at asg.org
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