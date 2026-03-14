One-Day Mini Retreat 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Non-refundable deposit due by June 6, 2026
for ASG members only
OK to enter "Zero" for optional tip or donation at check-out
Come and stay all day!
Lunch and Dinner served, snacks included
($25 deposit paid)
$50 balance due by Aug 1
OK to enter "Zero" for optional tip or donation at check-out
Come and stay all day! Lunch and Dinner served
only pay here if you have
not made a deposit
or want to pay in full up front
OK to enter "Zero" for optional tip or donation at check-out
non ASG members
**sign up and save on this and future events! asg.org
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