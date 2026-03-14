ASGLA

Hosted by

ASGLA

About this event

One-Day Mini Retreat 2026

5300 Crest Rd

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

DEPOSIT - One-Day Mini Retreat - ASG Members
$25

Non-refundable deposit due by June 6, 2026
for ASG members only


OK to enter "Zero" for optional tip or donation at check-out

Mini Retreat 2026 balance
$50

Come and stay all day!

Lunch and Dinner served, snacks included

($25 deposit paid)
$50 balance due by Aug 1
OK to enter "Zero" for optional tip or donation at check-out

Mini Retreat - ASG members full payment
$75

Come and stay all day! Lunch and Dinner served

only pay here if you have

not made a deposit
or want to pay in full up front

OK to enter "Zero" for optional tip or donation at check-out

Mini Retreat non-member PAY in FULL
$100

non ASG members

**sign up and save on this and future events! asg.org

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