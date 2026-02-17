One Day Only - Master PAL Course Donation

One Day Only Enrollment - Partner Mastery Academy: Master PAL (Partner Alliance Leader) Best Practices Course: Level 1. Use anytime in next 365 days.



Day 1: March 9, 2026

The Role of a PAL - Master PAL Andrew Morris

AWS Marketplace Triad - Master PAL L2 Mike Reed

PPA & SCA Success - Master PAL Ravi Srinivasan



Day 2: March 10, 2026

5 Cs Framework - Master PAL Principal Michael Musselman

ICP Success: Propensity to Partner - Master PAL Jessica Alexander

DRAG to Win AWS: Drive Recurring AWS Gains - Master PAL Principal Brett Fountain





Day 3: March 11, 2026

Fill Your Funnel: AWS Partner Co-Marketing - Master PAL Erin Jones

MPOPP Success - Master PAL Matt Ogorek

Win AWS Hearts & Minds - Master PAL L2 GraceAnn De Cesaris