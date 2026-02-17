One Day Only - Master PAL Course Donation

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About the memberships
Valid until July 3, 2027
One Day Only Enrollment - Partner Mastery Academy: Master PAL (Partner Alliance Leader) Best Practices Course: Level 1. Use anytime in next 365 days.
Day 1: March 9, 2026
The Role of a PAL - Master PAL Andrew Morris
AWS Marketplace Triad - Master PAL L2 Mike Reed
PPA & SCA Success - Master PAL Ravi Srinivasan
Day 2: March 10, 2026
5 Cs Framework - Master PAL Principal Michael Musselman
ICP Success: Propensity to Partner - Master PAL Jessica Alexander
DRAG to Win AWS: Drive Recurring AWS Gains - Master PAL Principal Brett Fountain
Day 3: March 11, 2026
Fill Your Funnel: AWS Partner Co-Marketing - Master PAL Erin Jones
MPOPP Success - Master PAL Matt Ogorek
Win AWS Hearts & Minds - Master PAL L2 GraceAnn De Cesaris
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