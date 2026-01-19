Offered by

One Earth One Chance

About this shop

One Earth One Chance Store (Eco Products)

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$15

Adult unisex heavy organic cotton T shirt 5.3 oz in forest green with logo on the front.

Produce Bags Set of 12 item
Produce Bags Set of 12
$15

Reusable Washable Mesh Drawstring Produce Bags for Vegetable, Fruit, and other Foods.

Tote Bag item
Tote Bag
$15

Oxford jute and cotton canvas bag with zip closure, size: 16"W x 14"H x 8"D, double handles 16", Cream with black logo on both sides.

Bottle item
Bottle
$15

32 oz vacuum stainless steel bottle in blue with screw-on lid for sports and water refills.

Hoodie item
Hoodie
$15
Jute Gift Bag item
Jute Gift Bag
$10
Add a donation for One Earth One Chance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!