One Earth One Chance Store (Plants)

(Plant/flower) Bael is a slow-growing tree that produces hard-shelled fruits used fresh or dried in drinks and traditional medicine. In Dallas, it grows best from November through March. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Banana plant is a tropical herb that produces large, sweet fruits commonly eaten fresh or used in cooking and desserts. In Dallas, it grows best from April through September. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Betel leaf is a fast-growing vine with heart-shaped leaves that can be chewed fresh and used in cooking. In Dallas, it grows best from May through September. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Butterfly pea is a fast-growing vine that produces vibrant blue flowers often used to make tea and natural food coloring. In Dallas, it grows best from May through September. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Curry leaf is a small, aromatic tree whose leaves are commonly used fresh or dried to add flavor in cooking. In Dallas, it grows best from May through September. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Indian mums are vibrant flowering plants known for their colorful blooms and are often used as ornamental garden plants. In Dallas, they grow best from spring through fall, typically from March through October. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Mexican oregano is a hardy, aromatic herb with a strong, slightly citrusy flavor used in cooking, especially in Mexican and Latin American dishes. In Dallas, it grows from March through October. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Night jasmine is a fragrant flowering shrub known for its white, night-blooming flowers that release a sweet scent after dark. In Dallas, it grows from late spring through early fall, typically from May through September. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Variety Plumeria is a tropical flowering shrub famous for its fragrant, colorful blossoms often used in leis and perfumes. In Dallas, plumeria can be grown from April through September. Only available in growing season. Pink, White, and Red variety.
(Plant/flower) White December is a variety of plumeria known for its large, fragrant white flowers that bloom in late summer to fall. In Dallas, it grows from April through September. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Mexican petunia is a fast-growing perennial with vibrant purple flowers that thrive in warm climates and are often used as ornamental plants. In Dallas, it grows from March through October. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Lavender Lace is a variety of hibiscus known for its large, delicate lavender-colored flowers with ruffled edges. In Dallas, it grows from May through September. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Turk’s Cap is a low-growing, heat-tolerant perennial with bright red, turban-shaped flowers that attract hummingbirds and butterflies. In Dallas, it grows from March through October. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Garden phlox is a perennial flowering plant known for its fragrant, colorful clusters of blooms that attract butterflies. In Dallas, it grows from March through July. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Blue sage is a perennial herb with vibrant blue flowers that attract pollinators and is often used in gardens for its drought tolerance. In Dallas, it grows from March through October. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Hydrangea is a deciduous shrub known for its large, showy flower clusters that come in colors like pink, blue, and white. In Dallas, hydrangeas grow from March through August. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Queen of the Night is a night-blooming cactus known for its large, fragrant white flowers that open after dark and last only one night. In Dallas, it grows from May through September. Only available in growing season.
Fresh flowers offered for divine blessings, represent purity, love, and devotion, and transform negative energy into positive vibes.
