One Earth One Chance Store (Produce)

Offered by
About this shop
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Ash Gourd is a warm-season vine that produces large, waxy green fruits used in cooking. Ash gourd grows from May through September. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Ivy Gourd is a fast growing, warm-season climbing vine that produces small, green, cucumber-like fruits used in cooking. Ivy gourd grows from May through August. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Bitter gourd is a tropical vine that produces green, warty, bitter-tasting fruits commonly used in cooking and traditional medicine. In Dallas, it grows from May through August. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Bottle gourd is a fast-growing vine that produces large, smooth, light-green fruits commonly used in cooking. In Dallas, it grows from May through September. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Ridge gourd is a fast-growing vine that produces long, ridged green fruits commonly used in cooking. In Dallas, it grows from May through August. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Snake gourd is a climbing vine that produces long, slender, snake-like fruits often used in cooking. In Dallas, it grows from May through August. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Onions are bulb vegetables that grow underground and are widely used for their pungent flavor in cooking. Onions grow in Dallas from February through May and again from September through November. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Tomatoes are warm-season plants that produce juicy, red fruits widely used in cooking and salads. In Dallas, they grow from March through July. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Eggplant is a warm-season plant that produces glossy, purple fruits commonly used in cooking. In Dallas, it grows from April through August. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Luffa gourd is a fast-growing vine that produces long, green fruits which can be eaten when young as a vegetable or dried and used as natural sponges. In Dallas, it grows from May through September. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Broad bean is a cool-season legume that produces large, edible pods and seeds commonly eaten fresh or dried. In Dallas, it grows from February through April. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Chili pepper is a warm-season plant that produces spicy fruits used fresh, dried, or powdered to add heat to dishes. In Dallas, it grows from March through August. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Bell pepper is a warm-season plant that produces sweet, crunchy fruits eaten fresh or cooked in a variety of dishes. In Dallas, it grows from March through August. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Yellow cucumber is a warm-season vine that produces sweet, yellow-skinned cucumbers eaten fresh or pickled. In Dallas, it grows from May through August. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Okra is a warm-season plant that produces edible green seed pods commonly used in soups, stews, and fried dishes. In Dallas, it grows from May through September. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Cluster beans are a warm-season legume that produces edible green pods often used in Indian cooking. In Dallas, they grow from May through August. Available in growing seasons only.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!